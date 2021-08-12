Kangwa seeks to be a listening councillor in Chilanga

I ASPIRE to selflessly be a listener, effective and efficiently deliver within my five-year tenure, says New Ward aspiring councillor Ruth Kangwa.

In this Thursday’s general election, Kangwa 26, is seeking to be a ward councillor in New Farms area of Chilanga Constituency in Lusaka.

This is a semi-rural agricultural ward, situated on the outskirts of Lusaka. The area comprises retired and middle aged farm property owners, small-medium scale farmers as well as farm labourers and their families who are less privileged.

Kangwa said this is an area with a few companies and plants such as Coca-Cola headquarters, that needs improved road and infrastructure development, access to healthcare services, youth and women skills empowerment training centre.

“I was born in Lusaka, Zambia, went to school at St Mary’s DSG in Pretoria South Africa and University here in Lusaka [at the University of Lusaka where I graduated with a degree in law] – LLB,” she told The Mast in an interview.

Since 2018, Kangwa who is a human rightslawyer has worked at UP Zambia, a Zambian human rights organisation providing legal and social support by advocating for the rights of incarcerated marginalised groups such as juveniles, women and prohibited immigrants who come in conflict with the law, and cannot afford legal representation.

In 2019, she graduated with a certificate in Civic Leadership and Governance under the USAID Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) at UNISA School of Business Leadership in Pretoria, South Africa. Kangwa added that she was very ardent about her fellow young people, especially young women being in the forefront of decision making, and occupying political and governance spaces.

She serves under the central command team of Zambia’s biggest youth social movement – Youth 4 Parliament. And under the movement she co-leads the Girls Gone Political Programme which aims to develop the capacity of interested young females.

“In Zambia, women hold a very small minority of official public office positions. While there are many that desire to occupy leadership roles within their communities, workplaces, and on the national stage, they collectively do not have the skills, low literacy levels, patriarchal and cultural norms which may hinder them or the opportunities to ascend to these decision-making positions in significant numbers,” she added.

Kangwa said she was always looking to take up the challenge of engaging young people in the process of making, creating, auditing, and planning political, legal, social and economic development that would empower the masses of people and minorities in Zambia.

“I believe that regardless of one’s age, leadership is a calling, but most importantly, a gift to the people I have to serve in Zambia. I aspire to selflessly be a listener, effective and efficiently deliver within my five-year tenure,’’ she added. ‘’I want to be voted for because I believe I am a leader who aims to implement and deliver the demands of my particular community whilst assisting the women in establishing operational and registered village banking savings, cooperatives which complement their already acquired skills. And I would love to help the youth and men to get various trainings, vocational skills and create jobs which are self-sustaining.”

Kangwa further said she intended to empower her fellow youth through focused skills training such as carpentry, baking, cooking, and make up. She also pledged to incoporate other skills trainings such as beauty, agricultural, electrical, plumbing, branding, packaging of farm produce, leadership trainings, educational skills such as encouraging them to go back to school especially the women and girl child in the ward who may have dropped out.

“I look forward to improving the access to better education for children, the access to better road networks for the farmers, the access to quality and affordable healthcare and food security. To empower young people in New Farms, I want to be able to give young people the ability to influence their community positively with their newly acquired or improved skills,” Kangwa affirmed.

“When people say youths do not have the requisite knowledge, qualification and experience to do something, what they mean essentially is that youths are not competent. I would like to see them competent and acquiring free skills to equip them. It’s time again to take the most basic action in our democratic society.’’

And Kangwa called for open mindedness and look beyond the political divide when dealing with life issues. She urged voters to look beyond political parties and vote for people based on their capability.

‘’It’s time to be open minded, less polarised towards political parties as you pick your preferred president, MP, mayor and councillor in this critical election. We need to elect leaders that will perform effectively and efficiently, we need authentic leadership to pave way for a better Zambia,’’ said Kangwa. ‘’I urge eligible Zambian voters on the 12th August to be those patriotic men and women walking into the booths with pen and pencils, making those ‘X’ crosses for the sake of our collective future.”