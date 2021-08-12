M & VM Foundation gives hope to Rufunsa community

TALKING about Mutende Farms without mentioning Mutende and Verna Malobeka Foundation (M&VM) is like discussing an automobile without the mention of fuel.

The official launch of the entrepreneurial farm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 brought Chilupula Village in Rufunsa to a standstill.

The project, which is aimed at facilitating improvements in the livelihood of the locals, was received with pomp by residents who gathered to be a part of the historic progression. Operating in Zambia to identify and provide scholarships to the brightest students through Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) education, M&VM officially opened Mutende Farms, an income generating venture to help run the philanthropic project.

With a mission to promote access, interest and participation of marginalised and vulnerable yet bright learners in STEM for inclusive, sustainable human and community development, M&VM surely stands out to have truly brought a sense of belonging to Chilupula Village. The foundation notes that Zambia does not have a ‘No-Child left behind’ policy, which leaves more children out of schools than in schools.

“The question, is where are all the children that don’t reach Grade 8, 10 & 12? Some of these children could be our future engineers, computer experts, and politicians striving to make Zambia a better place for all. Our goal as an organisation is to identify the brightest children falling under these cracks and keep them in STEM education through scholarships and mentoring,” notes the Foundation. “Out of the 459,953 Grade 7 students who entered for the examination in 2019, 398,852 candidates sat the examination. A total of 61,115 candidates were absent from the examination. A total of 277,993 candidates entered for the 2019 Grade 9 Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination, compared to 284,523 in 2018, this represents a decrease of 2.35 percent. The lowest performance was recorded in Mathematics with a failure rate of 56.87 per cent, Agricultural Science (52.64%); English (48.84%), and Social Studies (48.53%). A total of 114,440 candidates who obtained full certificates have been selected for Grade 10. The national progression rate to Grade 10 is 46.14 percent from 45.65 percent in 2018, which means 54% of children are shut out of the educational system altogether.”

Established on March 27, 2020, the Foundation has so far awarded over 10 pupils with scholarships at Niza Trust School and is working towards rewarding more scholarships before the end of this year. After recognising the need to have an income to be channeled towards educating the vulnerable in June 2020, the Foundation bought Mutende Farms, to venture into game farming, piggery, honey farming and gardening. The project has since taken off as it now boasts of a new fully fledged smallholding farm.

Jonathan Tambatamba, the Foundation chairman, explains that Mutende aspires to become a very developed farm by the end of 2021.

“It strived to put in place standards and practices that our community is able to stand out to facilitate improvements in the livelihood of the locals,’’ he explains. ‘’Mutende & Verna Malobeka Foundation has diversified into other business ventures to not only aid learners with scholarships but also to develop and create employment in the community.”

Given the challenges of locals travelling long distances to seek medical attention, Mutende Farms is in the process of opening a modern clinic. Tambatamba called on the government to assist Mutende Farms in providing medical equipment and professional medical practitioners for the health centre. Further, Mutende Farms has been engaging local youths in social activities such as netball and football in its effort to nurture talent and keep the adolescences from vices such as drinking and drug abuse.

And Rufunsa district commissioner Judith Chama said it gave her great pleasure to officiate the launch, especially since Mutende Farms had brought development to the community.

“I am delighted that Mutende & Verna Malobeka Foundation chose to hold this event here in Rufunsa. I understand that participants have come from all over Zambia and I hope that you will enjoy not only this event but everything that Rufunsa has to offer to our guests,” she said.

Chama expressed gratitude to the Foundation’s founder Ken Malobeka for his contributions in making Mutende Farms a sanctuary in the middle of the rural setting.

And Chama, who was the guest of honour at the official opening of a shopping complex in Mutende Farms, urged management to ensure that jobs created by the Foundation through the farm be reserved for local job seekers as guided by the 7th National Development Plan under the rural employment exchange plan. The complex hosts a minimart, a hammer mill, barbershop, salon and bar.

“I can assure you that Mutende Farm Business Centre has come at a right time as the PF government intends to make Zambia a 24-hour economy, thereby creating three shifts to enhance job creation for the district as well as the nation at large,” says Chama.

Chama adds that government intends to also ensure that all businesses are Zambian centred. She explains that government is seeking to reduce the cost of doing business for the locals.

She further commends Mutende Farm through Mutende & Verna Malobeka Foundation for embarking on the ambitious programme of building a health centre in Chilupula Village. Chama assures the Foundation of government’s support in providing adequate medical personnel and modern medical equipment.

Mutende Farms sits on a 23 hectare farmland which boasts of a game ranch that comprises a piggery, chicken and duck management and a small shopping complex.