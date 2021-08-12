Msoni urges Lungu to give assurance he will hand-over power peacefully

NASON Msoni says instead of just forcing others to accept electoral defeat, President Edgar Lungu, the PF presidential candidate should also state clearly that he will hand-over power if he loses.

As he met an African Union (AU) election observer mission led by former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday, President Lungu ‘feared’ that losers of today’s poll would not accept defeat.

President Lungu’s remarks were apparently referencing UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

But Msoni, the president of the All People’s Congress (APC) said: “make a statement now before it is too late and give assurance that you (President Lungu) will hand-over power peacefully, should you lose the elections.”

The APC is part of the UPND Alliance.

“It might well do for you Sir to accept and state clearly that you will hand-over power peacefully if you lose the elections. Otherwise you might end up being extradited or sanctioned somehow,” Msoni said. “Nobody fights with the USA and gets away with it. Remember what happened to [Muammar] Gaddafi of Libya, remember also what happened to Saddam Hussein of Iraq. Certainly with such misinformed political belligerence, this thing might not end very well. So, good luck to you Sir!”

Msoni further said police should not intimidate citizens by asserting that they would arrest anyone sharing poll results on social media.

“We think police should just concentrate on looking for thieves to arrest instead of wasting time issuing useless threats. Zambia is a democracy!” said Msoni. “Elections are a civil process for the Zambian citizens of changing government and therefore are free to speculate and project without the need for anyone to be issuing baseless threats and intimidation. Citizens are entitled to share results as they so wish.”