Our vote has to be safeguarded from political terrorists, robbers – UNIP

UNIP president Trevor Mwamba says the vote today has to be safeguarded from political terrorists, robbers, and fraudsters who might try to rig and manipulate it for their evil, corrupt, and greedy ends.

Bishop Mwamba is among the 16 presidential candidates in today’s election.

In a write-up ahead of the polls, Bishop Mwamba said Zambians are not political illiterates.

He said a ‘political illiterate’ becomes a non-voter who tacitly aids the decay of a country.

“Our vote encapsulates our life. Our dignity. Our dreams. Our aspirations. Our ambitions. Our hopes. Our vote is our voice that must be heard justly and respectfully in a democratic society,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba said the vote was the most powerful right Zambians have to fulfill their individual potential and that of the country in voting wisely.

He said the spirit of democracy was refreshed in holding free and fair elections regularly to allow voters the opportunity to review, assess, change, and improve the welfare of their lives and the country.

Bishop Mwamba said an election revitalises the hopes, aspirations, and potential of the citizenry.

“Fundamentally, voting enriches moral values that enhance human life. Often we forget this and need to be reminded,” he said. “When we vote, to paraphrase St Paul’s letter to the Philippians, we should be voting for: things that are true, things that are honest, things that are just, things that are pure, things that are lovely, things that are of good report, things that are commendable; in short all those things that build up the common good and life of all Zambians.”

Bishop Mwamba said people do not only vote for themselves but for the unborn generations.

“We hold their future in our votes,” Bishop Mwamba said. “This is what makes our vote matter and sacred. A vote is the most powerful right we have for peaceful change and progressive development.”

Bishop Mwamba said Zambians were wise voters as demonstrated in past elections.

He said today Zambians would do so again because they hear everything, see everything, and act rightly.

“In voting wisely the issues of poverty, economic hardship, inequality, inept governance, corrupt officials, unemployment, disunity, and barriers that hinder us from prospering and being ‘One Zambia One Nation’, will be resolved,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba quoted Bertolt Brecht, a German playwright and poet, who once said: “The worst illiterate is the political illiterate. He hears nothing, sees nothing, takes no part in political life. He doesn’t seem to know that the cost of living, the price of beans, of flour, of rent, of medicines all depend on political decisions. He even prides himself on his political ignorance…says he hates politics. He doesn’t know, the fool, that from his political non-participation comes the prostitute, the abandoned child, the robber and, worst of all, corrupt officials, the servants of exploitative multinational corporations.”

According to Bishop Mwamba, Brecht’s observation was sagacious.

He said life always compels people to participate in making choices to live.

“Every second of our lives we are making conscious or unconscious choices. And every choice has consequences,” Bishop Mwamba said. “Hence non-participation in politics is a choice with consequences. Life is politics; how we interact, navigate, and negotiate our existence is politics. So every human being is a political animal.”

Bishop Mwamba said this reality summons every Zambian to exercise their political right to vote.

He said every Zambian had a moral obligation to vote as they deem right.

“Every Zambian must choose what is right over what is wrong. If we desire to make a positive difference in our lives and nation we need to understand that it’s right to vote and it matters,” Bishop Mwamba said. “We cannot allow indifference, cynicism, and challenges to guide us to an easy choice of not voting when it comes to deciding what affects our lives and country’s future. Our choice must be to vote for what is just, fair, honest, good, true, unifying, peaceable, prosperous, joyful, fun, freeing; to vote for a good life of every Zambian. This is to vote right.”

Bishop Mwamba said Chilean American author Ariel Dorfman, in an article – How Ordinary People Can Save Their Country – teaches a good lesson.

He said 32 years ago Chile held a referendum to determine whether General Augusto Pinochet, a dictator since the coup of September 1973, should remain in power for another eight years.

“A ‘no’ vote against Pinochet and his junta was to initiate a transition to democratic elections. This was a chance to end the brutal repression and draconian censorship of his regime, which had abolished both houses of Congress, executed thousands of opponents, and opened concentration camps across the country,” Bishop Mwamba said. “In the character of dictators General Pinochet tried to employ oppressive measures to win the 1988 referendum, which he saw as a way to legitimise his rule. He failed.”

He said the referendum in Chile demonstrated that ordinary people could, through peaceful mobilisation and decisive action, save their country from an authoritarian figure.

“The success was in a coalition of trade unions, shantytown dwellers, feminist movements, civic, student, and professional organisations, letting go of their differences and coming together against General Augusto Pinochet,” Bishop Mwamba said. “The men and women of Chile knew that the vote was their best opportunity to stop the country from continuing its long night of darkness. The victory had to be unequivocal that General Pinochet and his allies could not dispute the results.”

He noted that many at the time predicted that such an exploit was impossible, given the fanaticism of Gen Pinochet’s followers; the fear the dictator’s regime had instilled in his subjects; and the real danger people faced for voting against him.

“Yet others believed that a day of reckoning awaited him,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba said the Chilean people emerged victorious by defeating Gen Pinochet who believed himself to be invincible.

“General Pinochet thought of declaring martial law and disregarding the result, but found himself isolated when the air force, the national police, and prominent conservatives recognised the opposition’s obvious victory,” Bishop Mwamba said. “Dorfman’s article concluded, ‘the Chilean referendum is a formidable example of why voting matters: Just one tiny mark on a ballot, and then one more, and then yet another can forge a better…future. If we had thought that one vote was inconsequential, or that showing up wasn’t worthwhile, because Pinochet would ignore his defeat, the outcome would have been very different’.”

He said to help in the Zambian context means voting to bring about unity, peace, prosperity, and healing and to make Zambia a better country for all her peoples.

“This is only possible by electing God fearing leaders with integrity and ethical values. For the simple truth of life is that good leaders make good decisions; and bad leaders make bad decisions which corrupt a nation,” said Bishop Mwamba.

“With the General Elections on 12 August 2021, our vote matters. As a house is built brick by brick so our vote upon vote will build either a prosperous or impoverished Zambia; all depending on how wisely we vote. Our vote is precious and sacred. It must be a vote for integrity and morals in public life.”