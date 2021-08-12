PF ARE WICKED…Zambians, get these witches out of govt – Col Panji

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says it is only people without morals who can use a dead person as a campaign tool.

“So, I am urging Zambians, please, go in your millions and get these witches out of government because it’s only a witch who can use a dead body for whatever purposes,” he said.

Reacting to the PF’s circulation of a video on social media where his late father, Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda, is alleged to have said that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema could divide the country, Col Panji said there was no way the old man could say such a thing.

He said that was contrary to Dr Kaunda’s beliefs.

“I want to condemn strongly these videos that this wicked government is showing in which the old man is saying Hakainde will divide the nation. First and foremost, such a comment goes contrary to what the old man believed in. There is no way that he could have said such a thing, meaning what they have portrayed,” Col Panji who called The Mast said on Tuesday. “Secondly, it is only people who have got no morals and who are not Christians who can use a dead man’s image and voices as a campaign tool. They have been using tribalism on the Zambians in Southern Province and this has failed.”

Col Panji said the PF were doing everything in their desperation to vilify Hichilema.

“In their desperation to vilify HH, they got the old man from his grave and used his voice. This must be condemned and Zambians must take action. Definitely, this is one of the issues why we must not vote for the PF again into government because this is unchristian, it is against Christian values to use dead people,” Col Panji added. “So, I am urging all Zambians to ignore this silly propaganda video. In my view, this is a cloned video. It’s not real because it is contrary to what the old man believed in and what he taught us as Zambians. I don’t agree that this is a real video. Somebody has just done something to the face and the voice. And besides that, they should not have done this to the old man whom we put to rest few weeks ago.”

Col Panji advised the PF to present real issues to the people in their search for a vote.

He said instead of being humble to the people, the PF continued to show wickedness.

“What we want is our boys and girls on the street to be employed, we want our women who go about in the streets to have a decent life. These are the issues we should be talking about. Talk about the medicines in hospitals, schools that they haven’t finished all over the country. Now they are busy commissioning projects that haven’t been finished yet,” said Col Panji. “So, I am urging Zambians, please, go in your millions and get these witches out of government because it’s only a witch who can use a dead body for whatever purposes. They are discrediting Zambia as a nation, which is supposed to be a Christian nation. This is a bad gesture and HH must continue to campaign. I know that HH and Kenneth Kaunda were good friends. He was visiting the old man most of the times. So how can the old man say this man can divide the nation when he was obviously close to him? This was an evil action, all of us must condemn and vote against this because this is unZambian, it is unAfrican. They can’t do this to a person who has just been buried.”