JOSEPH Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation, has commended the work of the Catholic Church through its bishops.
“Churches that believe their mission is only to carry the Bible while ignoring issues of social justice don’t know Jesus Christ. They need to be born again. Some church leaders think baptising members is enough. But baptising people you can’t speak for against evil is of no use,” says Moyo. “The Catholic Church from time immemorial has been championing the causes of the poor and vulnerable in society. In political matters the Church has tremendously contributed to many local discourses across Africa. They are a Church that has never looked away when the voice of sanity is needed. Many other churches have never been involved in fighting injustices because they are either compromised [or not interested]. But that is not what Jesus Christ did. He fought injustice perpetrated by Pharisees and the Roman leaders of the time and it’s the reason they hated him. He didn’t simply live for preaching but the protection and promotion of human rights and dignity for all. On the other hand, Catholics have constantly risen whenever a voice of hope was needed to be the salt of the earth. When Malawi under Kamuzu Banda had problems, they stepped in and helped to force him out. When Mobuto Seseseko of Zaire then overstayed, they again led the way to speak for the people. In Zambia when our founding father overstayed and the nation began to crumble, again the Catholic leaders joined forces with civil society to demand changes. In Zimbabwe they too played a role in the changes that led to the removal of president Robert Mugabe, a Catholic. Such is, among many other examples the history of the Catholic Church through their bishops do. They have borne the brunt of being misunderstood as being political. The Catholics are not only a Christian Church but a voice of moral reason and a social ills temperature regulating agent. TAWF sees them as partners of good will for a better Africa in our quest to see justice, gender parity, and the dignity for Africans. We salute them for rejecting envelopes of cash that are often offered by political leaders around the world in their quest to numb all voices of reason and sanity.”
The role of the Church in society is very critical and has become dynamic. It is said that the basic function of the Church is to be involved in every facet of the life of the believer.
But the Church has had a conflicting side – a dark side.
As Fr Michael Lapsley once noted that, “The Church itself has a sordid history of blood, where instead of being the victim, it has become an ally to almighty oppression. Often the Church has served as the spiritual arm of imperialism and colonialism and the conquest of both has been through the spilling of blood. It was not unusual in South Africa, for instance, for the Church to condemn the violence of the oppressed, but bless the violence of the oppressor; or at least do little to stem that violence.”
But as Moyo has rightly observed, Christ looked at the needs of the people, provided it, and then begun to preach out the good deeds. Indeed, a priest’s hands are not merely for ministering to people – baptising people and breaking the bread of the Eucharist.
And Pastor Gilford T Monrose argues that, “Regardless of…double standard, the church keeps people grounded, flushing out the burden of life by providing a bedrock of faith and answers to humanity’s deepest needs. [But] the role of the modern church in the life of the 21st-century believer is critical because it fills a void only the church can. If a car needs fixing, it is brought to the mechanic shop. If someone is sick, the health centre or hospital is the best place to seek medical attention. Church is where people should go if they are in need of a “spiritual fix.” The church is really a hospital for sinners and not an exclusive club for saints. So why would someone want to attend church? Regardless of what is said about churches, people expect that their life problems can be addressed in some fashion or form. With all the weight and pressures of their world weighing down on their minds, people expect the church to provide Bible-based answers that no other institution can provide. Church is more than just entertainment, having large numbers of people attending services or hearing messages of empowerment from the pulpit that makes one feel good. Church is the lifeline of any society. Church is a unique place that should instill change in people’s lives. People need to have their spiritual, emotional and physical needs met. We are living in a crazy world today. I’ll take the liberty to say that perilous times are here. More and more children are growing up in broken homes, unemployment is on the rise and Christians are sinking deeper into debt like never before. Many churchgoers are struggling to make ends meet in their everyday lives, and we feel the pinch of reality just like everyone else. Believers are not exempt from trials of the world. We are living in perilous and drastic times. Drastic times call for drastic measures. Targeted small groups should be implemented in churches to be available to meet the needs in each believer’s life…To the best of its ability, the church can provide services, counseling and advice to those in need.”
So, it saddens society the most to see some clergy wine and dine with corrupt leaders. They are even busy endorsing bad politicians; showering them with all sorts of praise. And the more they do this, the more they receive brown envelopes from such dirty politicians. These are politicians who maim and kill people in broad daylight. But our pastors just look the other side, they can’t speak for society. And the biggest mistake they make is clothing some of these politicians with the ‘Christian’ tag when these same characters have no congregation they go to. We hope that one day our all men and women of the pulpit will join the Catholic church in its noble fight.
JOSEPH Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation, has commended the work of the Catholic Church through its bishops.
“Churches that believe their mission is only to carry the Bible while ignoring issues of social justice don’t know Jesus Christ. They need to be born again. Some church leaders think baptising members is enough. But baptising people you can’t speak for against evil is of no use,” says Moyo. “The Catholic Church from time immemorial has been championing the causes of the poor and vulnerable in society. In political matters the Church has tremendously contributed to many local discourses across Africa. They are a Church that has never looked away when the voice of sanity is needed. Many other churches have never been involved in fighting injustices because they are either compromised [or not interested]. But that is not what Jesus Christ did. He fought injustice perpetrated by Pharisees and the Roman leaders of the time and it’s the reason they hated him. He didn’t simply live for preaching but the protection and promotion of human rights and dignity for all. On the other hand, Catholics have constantly risen whenever a voice of hope was needed to be the salt of the earth. When Malawi under Kamuzu Banda had problems, they stepped in and helped to force him out. When Mobuto Seseseko of Zaire then overstayed, they again led the way to speak for the people. In Zambia when our founding father overstayed and the nation began to crumble, again the Catholic leaders joined forces with civil society to demand changes. In Zimbabwe they too played a role in the changes that led to the removal of president Robert Mugabe, a Catholic. Such is, among many other examples the history of the Catholic Church through their bishops do. They have borne the brunt of being misunderstood as being political. The Catholics are not only a Christian Church but a voice of moral reason and a social ills temperature regulating agent. TAWF sees them as partners of good will for a better Africa in our quest to see justice, gender parity, and the dignity for Africans. We salute them for rejecting envelopes of cash that are often offered by political leaders around the world in their quest to numb all voices of reason and sanity.”
The role of the Church in society is very critical and has become dynamic. It is said that the basic function of the Church is to be involved in every facet of the life of the believer.
But the Church has had a conflicting side – a dark side.
As Fr Michael Lapsley once noted that, “The Church itself has a sordid history of blood, where instead of being the victim, it has become an ally to almighty oppression. Often the Church has served as the spiritual arm of imperialism and colonialism and the conquest of both has been through the spilling of blood. It was not unusual in South Africa, for instance, for the Church to condemn the violence of the oppressed, but bless the violence of the oppressor; or at least do little to stem that violence.”
But as Moyo has rightly observed, Christ looked at the needs of the people, provided it, and then begun to preach out the good deeds. Indeed, a priest’s hands are not merely for ministering to people – baptising people and breaking the bread of the Eucharist.
And Pastor Gilford T Monrose argues that, “Regardless of…double standard, the church keeps people grounded, flushing out the burden of life by providing a bedrock of faith and answers to humanity’s deepest needs. [But] the role of the modern church in the life of the 21st-century believer is critical because it fills a void only the church can. If a car needs fixing, it is brought to the mechanic shop. If someone is sick, the health centre or hospital is the best place to seek medical attention. Church is where people should go if they are in need of a “spiritual fix.” The church is really a hospital for sinners and not an exclusive club for saints. So why would someone want to attend church? Regardless of what is said about churches, people expect that their life problems can be addressed in some fashion or form. With all the weight and pressures of their world weighing down on their minds, people expect the church to provide Bible-based answers that no other institution can provide. Church is more than just entertainment, having large numbers of people attending services or hearing messages of empowerment from the pulpit that makes one feel good. Church is the lifeline of any society. Church is a unique place that should instill change in people’s lives. People need to have their spiritual, emotional and physical needs met. We are living in a crazy world today. I’ll take the liberty to say that perilous times are here. More and more children are growing up in broken homes, unemployment is on the rise and Christians are sinking deeper into debt like never before. Many churchgoers are struggling to make ends meet in their everyday lives, and we feel the pinch of reality just like everyone else. Believers are not exempt from trials of the world. We are living in perilous and drastic times. Drastic times call for drastic measures. Targeted small groups should be implemented in churches to be available to meet the needs in each believer’s life…To the best of its ability, the church can provide services, counseling and advice to those in need.”
So, it saddens society the most to see some clergy wine and dine with corrupt leaders. They are even busy endorsing bad politicians; showering them with all sorts of praise. And the more they do this, the more they receive brown envelopes from such dirty politicians. These are politicians who maim and kill people in broad daylight. But our pastors just look the other side, they can’t speak for society. And the biggest mistake they make is clothing some of these politicians with the ‘Christian’ tag when these same characters have no congregation they go to. We hope that one day our all men and women of the pulpit will join the Catholic church in its noble fight.