Choosing a president is like choosing a husband – Kateka

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says choosing a president for a country is like choosing a husband and people have decided through the ballot.

Speaking after casting her vote at Lusaka Golf Club yesterday, Kateka who also commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for the smooth process, said high voter turn-out told a story that people had already decided.

“This turn-out is telling one story or the other. I mean, this turn out is amusing. Some people have been here since five on the queue. We have looked at some polling stations and people have a position and really want to make their voices heard. We can’t tell what that story is until after the counting of the ballots,” she told journalists. “Choosing a president is like choosing a husband. You know what I mean because that person you will be with him like five, 10 years. And if they are not the right person you will find that you will suffer under that. So we need to check the leaders we have voted for. I want to commend ECZ for this process and it’s quite professional. My prayer is that even the counting and announcing of the results should be as professional.”

Kateka urged all political parties to maintain peace after the elections.

“There can only be one winner. And my appeal to all the political partiers is that we shall maintain the peace even after the elections; even when we are aggrieved. There are channels that we can take rather than taking it to the streets,” said Kateka. “We only have one country. We need to keep the peace for the sake of Zambians because it’s the people who are important in this whole process.”