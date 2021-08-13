Hamuhuma urges reducing challenges the disabled face during voting

ENLIGHT Abilities chief executive officer Miyoba Hamuhuma says there is need to look at ways of reducing challenges that people living with disabilities face during voting.

And Council of Churches in Zambia Eastern Province coordinator Reverend Sonye Banda says Zambians should maintain the calmness that has been exhibited in various polling stations.

In an interview yesterday, Hamuhuma who toured various polling stations in Chipata said ECZ should work with various stakeholders in ensuring all polling stations are accessed by

people living with disabilities.

“My observation is exciting. The situation in Chipata is calm and people are voting. The only challenge that I faced was accessing the polling station. The polling station is not accessible. I remember when I was supposed to go to the booth, I went to the corner of the building to do that marking because I could access the booth,” he said. “One thing that I am happy with in this election, is that Enlight Abilities has partnered with ECZ and it has put up portable ramps to help people living with disabilities to access polling stations.”

Hamuhuma said his organisation purchased 10 portable ramps for Chipata and Chadiza districts.

“I am happy and even the European Union observers have acknowledged this gesture. I would like to thank the American Embassy for funding this exercise,” he said. “We have put up portable ramps to break the barriers in terms of accessing these polling stations. Of course, as an organisation, we can’t do more but I am appealing to other organisations to emulate this gesture.”

And Rev Banda said it was impressive that a lot of people have turned up to exercise their right to vote.

“The only concern is that the queues are moving very slow, but we understand that we are doing four elections at once. The situation is calm as people trek to various polling stations,” he said. “We are also happy to see that there are portable ramps. This is how it should be and we would like to thank Enlight Abilities for providing portable ramps.”

Rev Banda appealed to Zambians to maintain the peace that the country is enjoying.

“We want to urge Zambians to remain peaceful. After voting we must go back and wait patiently for the outcome of the elections and we must wait for ECZ to give us the official results. There should be no panic and there shouldn’t be any room for violence,” he urged. “No one should take advantage of any situation. Elections are there to unite us and not to divide us. After we have chosen the leaders, those that will win we are going to congratulate them. Those that will lose we will say hard lucky and wish them well next time.”

A lot of polling stations across Eastern Province recorded high voter turnout in the morning.

But some voters complained over the slow pace at which the lines were moving.