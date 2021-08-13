I SMELL CHANGE…I don’t think anyone would wake up at 04:00 just to keep a govt in office – Tembo

[By Speedwell Mupuchi and Tobias Phiri]

I CAN smell some change in the air, says Sean Tembo.

Speaking after casting his ballot yesterday at Robert Dean Primary School in Ngwerere, Tembo, the Patriots for Economic Progress candidate, also hailed the voting process as peaceful and progressive.

Tembo noted that the voter turnout was very high.

“I can smell some change in the air. I think whenever you have high turnout it means there is going to be some change,” Tembo said. “I say so because I don’t think anyone would wake up at 04:00 just to keep the government in office. The only reason someone will wake up early in the morning is for them to bring about change.”

Tembo said he would score well in the election although he did not expect to win.

“This is the first time I am standing and as you can see, I am still a young man. So I have a whole lot of future ahead of me and I can only hope for better things to come in future elections if I don’t make it in this election,” he said.

Tembo said all eyes of the world were on Zambia, wanting to see how elections would be conducted.

He said the smooth conduct of the elections was a source of pride.

Tembo appealed to the people to accept the outcome of the elections so as to maintain peace and security in the nation.

Meanwhile, MDC leader Felix Mutati said manipulation of the vote must be avoided.

He said there was great anxiety and anticipation from the people.

“On the positive side is the patience that the people of Zambia are exercising. This destiny can only be decided by them and the clear message they are sending to all of us politicians is that respect the decision that we are going to make by the end of the day,” he said. “There are attempts to rig the election across the country through pre-marked ballot papers and through violence. Please stop it. Zambia wants to make a decision under the umbrella of peace and One Zambia One Nation. And I say glory be to God for He has given us an opportunity that for once our wishes must be respected. It is Zambia first and always must be. Politicians are but an element of the Zambia first.”

Mutati said the willingness to vote by the people was a sign of intent by the citizens.

“Today [yesterday] I have seen a turnout like no other and I have seen a semblance of this kind of turnout like in 1991. It clearly marks that internally the people of Zambia are saying and sending a clear message that the decision on the destination of his country lies in their hands and they are saying they are the masters and we politicians are the servants,” said Mutati. “Do not hold back to choose the destiny of your country. Do not blame the decision of others. Come and make and be part of the glorious decision for Zambia. We are turning a new page in our history.”