It feels great, says Mukuni

IT FEELS great that I have cast my vote, says senior chief Mukuni.

And a presiding officer Richard Sione at Zambezi Sawmills polling station said the polling staff did not expect a huge turnout of voters.

The Catholic Church in Highlands area sounded its bells at 06:00 hours to signal the opening of the voting process.

In an interview after casting his vote at Mukuni Basic School, Mukuni appealed for calm and peace.

“It feels great that I have cast my vote. My only appeal to the ECZ and the security operatives managing the electoral process is that they should not interfere with the ballots in anyway. Please let the will of people prevail,” he said. “The whole episode of the electoral process was marred by highly questionable acts of unfairness with regards movements of opposition political leaders, especially targeting Hakainde Hichilema.”

Mukuni added that with the mistrust that the ECZ and the police had earned from the people, it would not be in the interest of the nation to tamper with the ballots.

“Zambians await the outcome of the results and we need the police, ECZ, and the army to allow their wishes to prevail. Zambia has a constitution to respect and this needs to be paramount, above any individual regardless of status,” he said.

This reporter found hundreds of people on queues eagerly awaiting to cast their votes.

In Mukuni village, a presiding officer Hamachila Habeenzu at Mukuni 1 polling station said the atmosphere was peaceful and that by 10:20 hours, over 150 people out of the 809 registered voters had cast their votes.

Petronella Shaba, the presiding officer for Mukuni 2, also indicated that over 150 out of the 802 registered voters had cast their votes.

At Dambwa Site and Service market polling station, one Romas Lunza, said 53 voters had cast their votes out of the 624 registered voters by 09:20 hours, while Norman Limwanya of polling station two said 623 had registered and over 50 had voted.

Clementina Chirwa, a presiding officer at Zambezi Sawmills two polling station, said the challenge experienced was that of the lack of Braille ballot papers for the blind, but indicated that relatives of visually impaired voters did assist.

At Namatama Basic School, Teddy Lungu said the atmosphere was peaceful.

Eve Lifuti said the poll staff did not face any challenges.

At the Livingstone Correctional facility, former inmates were found seeking access to the prison so that they can vote.