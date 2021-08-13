Patience as results trickle in

YOU canvassed for the votes and the electorates lined up to exercise their right yesterday. They chose leaders to represent them at presidential, parliamentary, and local government levels.
Now we are all waiting patiently for the outcome of these elections – for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to flawlessly announce the people’s will.
At this moment, we can understand the anxiety among the candidates and the populace as they wait for results.
Remember an election is a process. It takes all forms of procedures and technicalities, but eventually results must be announced.
The campaign period was certainly the most difficult in the history of this country. This was compounded by two major reasons. The first is that for the first time we were holding elections under a pandemic – the COVID-19. Secondly, we had the most brutal intimidation of the opposition from the ruling party such that there was no space for them to mobilise. In all this, the comforting thing was that the electorates had already made choices on who to vote for. And now, regardless wishes or desires of any party to the polls, genuine results will have to be released to the public within 72 hours as enshrined in our laws. For now, our duty is to vigilantly wait for results. We say vigilantly because schemes from those who have all along been threatened by electoral defeat will never stop until the final day. As the Bible says, “watch and pray”.
Indeed, as Madison Feller once stated, “It feels like a masochistic exercise to consider where we were just [five] years ago – to think about what so many of us were feeling the day before the 2016 election, how naive many of us were about all that was to come. This time around, we’ve sobered up. The anxiety has set in. We’re reaching out to each other for comfort, to offer platitudes, to suggest remedies for sleeping through the night. […] Be patient. Our lifetimes have primed us to expect instant information and, when it comes to presidential elections, to find out the results in what feels like real-time…One of the best things we can do right now is be a little patient, prepare to wait a bit longer to see how the votes shake out, and give officials time to report them accurately.”
