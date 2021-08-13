Power of who becomes President lies people – HH

[By Mwaka Ndawa and Tobias Phiri]

THE decision of who becomes president in Zambia must be determined by the voters and not those who count votes, says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking after he cast his vote at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School yesterday, Hichilema said he was positive that he would be triumphant as electorates need transformation.

“Well, you can tell the mood. We thank the voters. We are confident that we will carry the day. People want change. You can see on their faces, you can hear what they want,” he said. “And the important thing is that the decision as to who becomes president, who leads this country, must be determined by the Zambian people, the voters not the people who count the votes. That’s number one.”

The UPND leader expressed concern about the slow pace of voting.

“So, everybody must be allowed to vote. That’s number two. Because I’m concerned about the speed there, it’s slow. These people need to all vote. For them to vote, there must be an increased processing there. That is important, so, that’s what I’m saying. Otherwise, the power of who becomes the leader in this country lies in these people,” said Hichilema.

Traffic came to a stand-still as he arrived to cast his vote just after 13:00 hours. Motorists and hawkers stopped by to catch a glimpse of him as he made his way to the polling station.

As Hichilema arrived in a strange vehicle escorted by his usual, well known white Toyota V8 Land Cruiser, reporters and supporters rushed to his car only to be stunned that he was not in it but later discovered he was in the escort vehicle which they later surrounded.

It was only five minutes later that Hichilema would walk out of his vehicle to the amazement of the curious onlookers who instantly started shouting “Bally, we want change”.

International observers had lined up to welcome Hichilema but the overjoyed crowd that gathered created some commotion.

Those on long voting queues equally left their spots to catch a glimpse of Hichilema who at this time had squeezed his way into his polling stream.

As he was voting in the company of his two sons Habwela and Chikonka and his wife Mutinta, noise from chanting crowds outside could be heard while some climbed on the windows to take pictures on their mobile gadgets.

After voting, he addressed the media and those who gathered outside and later drove off as police officers kept vigil and motorists honked as he passed them by.

While all this was happening, subscribers experienced difficult to access internet services especially WhatsApp users who could neither send or receive messages.