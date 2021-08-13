You can’t impose yourself on the people, M’membe warns Lungu

FRED M’membe says no loser of yesterday’s elections should impose themselves on Zambians.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, voted at Ngwelele Primary School in Lusaka’s Garden compound.

Asked how the process was and who he voted for, Dr M’membe, a lawyer, answered: “it’s a secret ballot; I’ve voted for a candidate of my choice.”

“I’ve exercise my democratic right and duty to vote. It’s a right and a duty at the same time! If we don’t vote, we’ll usher in bad leadership. And bad leadership has devastating consequences to the country,” he warned. “So, as Christians, as citizens, we have a duty to vote and that duty must be exercised. This right to vote did not come by itself – people fought for it. People died for it, and we have to take it very seriously. Let’s vote in the good and vote out the bad.”

On the massive turn-out in many polling stations, especially in Lusaka, Dr M’membe said such could not be confirmed at that time.

“We can’t confirm that there’s massive voter turn-out until the figures are given to us. Mornings usually people go early; so you can have the numbers early in the morning and then they start dying out,” he said.

On PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu’s emphasis that he would not accept defeat because: “things don’t show that we are losing,” Dr M’membe said no one is above the law.

“Whether one accepts or not accept [defeat], the law will take its own course. You can’t impose yourself on the people! As president Rupiah Banda said the other day, you can’t impose yourself on people,” he noted. “If people have voted for you, you get in. [But] if people have not voted for you, you don’t go in. Period! There is no one above the law – we are all equal.”

M’membe added that every candidate who has participated in these elections, “if they win they go in.”

“[But] if they lose, they remain in the opposition. Those who are in the government if they lose today, they go to the opposition,” he said.

Dr M’membe was also asked what makes him to feel like he is the right man to lead the country.

“It’s not [about] what I feel; it’s [about] what these people who are queuing here feel. They will decide. That’s why they are here,” Dr M’membe said. “That’s why they are queuing to vote, to decide that question. It’s not me.”

He further said no violence of any kind is worth it.

“We saw what violence can do. We have already lost people – we have already lost lives in these elections, in the campaigns to these elections. It’s not worth it. No blood of anybody is worth any candidate winning this election,” Dr M’membe said.

On him being a first-time presidential candidate and the Socialist Party having been launched three years ago, Dr M’membe responded that it was not longevity that matters.

“It’s what message one has. It’s what programme the party has for the people of Zambia. UNIP won elections in 1962 within two, three, years of being formed. They defeated the African National Congress which was formed a decade before. They defeated the Federal Party which was also formed a long time before,” explained Dr M’membe. “The MMD won elections nine months after it was formed. Even the UPND itself performed so well in 2001, three years after being formed. So it’s not the longevity. It’s what we offer to the Zambian people in terms of policies, programmes and the quality of leadership. This is the decision they have to make for themselves.”