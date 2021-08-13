Zambia deserve better – Nevers

WE don’t want to speculate but we all know that Zambians are anxious to determine a future for themselves and their children, says Nevers Mumba.

Addressing the media after his cast his vote at Roma Parish Church yesterday, Mumba said he was intrigued by the ratio of young people who had lined up to vote.

The MMD leader said he has never seen so many young people taking interest in voting as witnessed yesterday.

“The day we have been waiting for has come for Zambia to make determination of how we are going to move forward,” he said. “I think there are certain indicators and things that all of us have noticed today which is historic, which is obviously the turnout of Zambian voters.”

Mumba said the young people’s overwhelming voter turnout showed that there is a message they want to send out to make sure they put in a president and leaders that would represent their values and concerns.

He said Zambia had risen in an effort to determine a future which “she gladly is a part of”.

Mumba said he stood in this year’s elections because he believes that Zambians deserve better and have been looking for a president that can unify the nation.

He noted that there were many threats to this year’s election but was not bothered that much anymore.

“We need to work together as Zambians to get out of this election that will help Zambia move forward. If Zambians put in a president whom they decide be voted because they like him or the way he walks but doesn’t have what it takes, it means that at least for the next five years you are suffering the consequences of your own choice,” warned Mumba. “Bad or good but I have presented myself as president and I am very hopeful that Zambians will look at me with all the challenges we have faced in this campaign.”