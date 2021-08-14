HRC demands unblocking the internet, allowing WhatsApp and Facebook use

THE Human Rights Commission says the blocking of the internet service has the potential of creating suspicion, speculations and misinformation in the management of the election results.

It said the act might result into anxiety and possibly violence.

The HRC called on the government to “with immediate effect” restore internet services to promote the right to access to information and communication through social media platforms.

Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the Commission was deeply concerned that at a time when the general citizenry was relying on social media platforms to communicate and to access information relating to the electoral process, “the internet seems to have been shut down thereby depriving them of the right to information”.

Mwandenga said the apparent shut down of internet services was a breach of a constitutional right to freedom of expression and information because there was no legitimate existing circumstance that warrants the curtailing and, or limitations of the right to access information.

“At worst, the act of shutting down the internet is undemocratic and reminiscent of repressive regimes that are against good governance principles of transparency and accountability and thrive on excluding the public from participating in critical governance matters,” he said. “Therefore, the commission calls on the government, through the respective agencies responsible for managing the local internet gateway, to unblock the internet and allow the use of applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook which are the major sources of information and means of communication by most citizens, particularly the youth. The blocking of the internet service has the potential of creating suspicion, speculations and misinformation in the management of the election results and may result into anxiety and possibly violence.”

Mwandenga said it was unnecessary to create tension at the time when the electoral process was coming to an end and the country was almost healing from political and electoral violence that had characterised the campaign period.