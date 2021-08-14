Lungu, PF worst performing in mineral sector governance – CTDF

EDGAR Lungu and the PF have been the worst performing since independence in terms of mineral sector governance and inciting hate speech based on rumours, says CTDF.

Copperbelt Trade and Development Forum executive director Vincent Lengwe President Lungu should have had a distinguished character from that of political party cadres.

Lengwe was commenting on President Lungu’s recent statement and threats to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema after Thursday’s poll.

“To be honest, President Edgar Lungu has been the worst performing Head of State since Zambia’s political independence in terms of mineral sector governance and inciting hate speech based on rumours. If indeed he had evidence substantiating his allegations that president Hakainde Hichilema received bribes over KCM, why couldn’t he arrest him then than waiting for the aftermath of 12th August 2021? As Republican Head of State, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must demonstrate and exhibit high levels of leadership decorum by having a distinguished character from that of political party cadres,” Lengwe said. “On the performance of the mining sector, indeed it is a fact. Everything started falling apart in 2015 when President Edgar Chagwa Lungu inherited the presidency from the late Michael Chilufya Sata. Prior to that period, we had the mines and minerals Act No.8 of 2008 which had progressive provisions of the windfall tax and a mineral royalty sharing mechanism, both of which were meant to optimise mineral fiscal portfolio and ensuring inter-generational equity for mining host communities.”

He said it was under the leadership of President Lungu that casualisation had become rampant.

“On the issue of decent jobs, again it was under the political reign of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu where labour outsourcing or casualisation became rampant not only in the mining industry but across all economic sector. Currently, over 70 per cent of the mineworkers are engaged on casual basis with no proper social security and survive on slave wages. As civil society, we had made several policy proposals in the last 10 years on aligning our mineral sector governance to the SADC Mining Protocol and the African Mining Vision (AMV) but President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has turned a deaf ear,” he said. “We have also done the same on regulating corporate social investments through legislation to avoid tax leakages and we have also advocated for harnessing the artisanal and small scale miners engaged in emerald exploration as well as development minerals but to no avail.”

Lengwe said it was illogical for President Lungu to make promises on the 11th hour when he already had seven solid years to resolve existing gaps and problems.

“The issues at KCM and Mopani are both failed projects which are only being sustained for political patronage. The payment of 1/3 of the accrued benefits for Mopani employees using the severance formula of two months per each year served on slave wages is tantamount to electoral bribe and vote rigging as there is no such provision under the Employment Code Act of 2019 to substantiate what transpired,” said Lengwe. “Meanwhile, the KCM issue is still under international litigation where the government of the Republic of Zambia is more likely to lose the case and end up compensating Vedanta Resources millions of dollars in the midst of a huge national debt burden due to the poor economic policies and bad governance by the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s political administration.”