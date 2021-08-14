PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN…we congratulate Hichilema over outstanding performance – M’membe

FRED M’membe says his electoral defeat hurts as he congratulated Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND for an outstanding electoral performance.

Conceding defeat yesterday, Dr M’membe said it had become apparent that the Socialist Party had lost the elections.

“This defeat hurts, however, don’t forget that defeat is not biter unless you swallow it. We congratulate Mr Hakainde Hichilema and UPND over their outstanding electoral performance,” Dr M’membe said. “Their persistence and resilience is admirable. They have been at it for almost 23 years and seven elections. The Zambian people have spoken. We wish them well.”

Dr M’membe advised Zambians never to stop believing that the struggle for what was right was worth it.

“It is really worth it,” he said. “The plight and suffering of the Zambian masses will not come to an end with the continuation of the neoliberal capitalist path. This is not the outcome we wanted or we struggled so hard for.”

Dr M’membe said “sorry” to all Socialist Party members and supporters that they did not win the elections.

However, he expressed gratitude for the wonderful revolutionary campaign they built together.

“This vast, diverse, creative and…energising election campaign. You represent the best of our country. I know how disappointed you feel. I feel it too and so do many Zambians who invested their hopes and dreams in this revolutionary effort,” Dr M’membe said. “This is painful. But I want you to remember that our campaign was never a one person or even about one election. It was about the poor people of this country, the people and the country we love and about building a more just, more fair, more humane Zambia that is hopeful and big hearted. We must accept this election result and look to the future.”

He said revolutionaries remain resolute in wanting the best for their countrymen and women, current and future generations.

Dr M’membe noted that the Zambian Constitution enshrines a peaceful change of government which people don’t just respect but also cherish, and must defend.

“And let me add, our constitution demands participation, not just every five years but all the time. So let’s do all we can in advancing the revolutionary causes and values we all hold dear. So now our responsibilities as revolutionaries and Zambians is to keep doing our part to build that more just, more fair, more humane Zambia we seek, we struggled for,” Dr M’membe said. “I am confident that you will. To everyone who sent their contribution as small as K1 and kept us going, thank you from all of us. To my young revolutionary comrades, I want you to know that I have spent my entire adult life struggling for what I believe in. I have had successes and setbacks, sometimes really painful setbacks. Many of you are at the beginning of your revolutionary lives. You will have successes and setbacks too.”

He said he still deeply believes that if they stand and struggle together with strength in their socialist ideological convictions and love for the nation, their best days were still ahead of them.

“And you should never ever regret struggling for that. Scripture tells us let us not grow weary in doing good for in due season we shall reap if we not lose heart,” said Dr M’membe. “So dear Comrades, let us not grow weary. Let us not lose heart for there are many more revolutionary seasons to come and there is more work to be done. I love you all.”