People want to take charge of their destiny – Machungwa

PETER Machungwa says the high voter turnout in Thursday’s presidential and general elections shows that people want to take charge of their destiny.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Machungwa, a former labour, and also home affairs minister in the MMD administration, said the situation reminded him of the 1991 elections.

He added that it was also a sign of democracy as people went to express themselves through the ballot.

“I’m glad that voting was peaceful in most districts and constituencies. It’s sad that some lives were lost in some parts of Zambia, we understand from North-Western Province. But generally, the vote was peaceful,” he told The Mast. “And looking at the turnout that means something. This is like in [19]91 when people were fed up with the system and they wanted change. You’ll notice people were voting until late. So, that’s good. It means stakeholders who are the people of Zambia want to take charge of their destiny rather than live it to chance. It shows that democracy is there.”

He however bemoaned reports of pre-marked ballots papers in some areas.

Dr Machungwa nevertheless affirmed that the will of the people would prevail.

“But unfortunately, reports of pre-marked ballot papers, it’s sad because we’ve not had this kind of history. It’s extremely unfortunate,” he said. “There were people with marked ballot papers, it’s reported, and some people being attacked for such things…it’s unheard of. But it will not negate the will of the people.”

And Dr Machungwe questioned the motive behind late voting in Lunga district on the islands of Lake Bangweulu in Luapula Province.

The district was part of the then Luapula constituency where Dr Machungwa was MMD member of parliament for 20 years from 1991 to 2011.

He said the small population there could not justify people voting until five in the morning of the following day.

“And this constituency in the announcement they have made, they have said Mweshi polling station in Lunga district closed at 05:00 hours today. Lunga district used to be my constituency for 20 years, so I’m familiar with that area. Mweshi is a very small community, a small island. And I can’t see how villagers with no electricity that they will be awake at 05:00 hours, what?” Dr Machungwa asked as he laughed. “It’s unheard of! I’m really shocked because in that area you have about four or 500 registered voters, or may be 600. Or I don’t know. May be the numbers have increased, may be a thousand registered voters. But I can’t see how that will go on up to five in the morning. And the villagers will not be there because they will be sleeping. So, I find that very hard to believe – that should be questioned.”

Asked if people were angry with the situation in the country hence the high turnout, Dr Machungwa responded: “Exactly. Basically, when people see that things are going well, some people would have not even bothered to go. But now they say no, no, no we can’t go this way.”

Meanwhile, Dr Machungwa cautioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia against delaying the announcement of results.

He said that could bring turmoil in the country as people would get agitated.

“But we hope that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will do the right thing. This business of saying they Have postponed…because in the history of Zambia, what happens [is that] after elections then you begin announcing [the results]. By now they will have announced so many. Now they are saying they start announcing at [15:00] hours!” said Dr Machungwa. “And you know in the urban areas the information has been collected. People in Lusaka, on the Copperbelt, everything is there. I hope they don’t do anything that might cause problems for the country; to plunge this country into problems.”