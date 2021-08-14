PF’s tribal smear campaign is despicable – Kalala

IT IS sad and appalling that the PF leadership has been notoriously promoting tribal division instead of uniting the nation, says Jack Kalala.

In a statement, the former special assistant of late president Levy Mwanawasa said Zambia was a unitary and multi-tribe state with about 72 tribes and about 18 million people, all with equal rights.

Kalala said no Zambian was superior to the other and none should be discriminated against.

He warned that it was a criminal offence for anyone to promote hate speech against any tribe or Zambian.

“We are One Zambia One Nation. No one should divide us. They (PF) have been doing this openly and with notorious impunity. This despicable way of doing politics to remain in power is unacceptable and should be rejected and condemned in the strongest terms. The most notorious ones have been Chishimba Kambwili, Geoffrey B. Mwamba, Professor Nkandu Luo and indeed their master, President Edgar Changwa Lungu. Instead of telling the nation what plans they have for the country, they engage in tribal narratives. This is dangerous for the country as it has the potential to divide and create conflicts in the nation. It risks the security of Zambia,” Kalala said.

He said Kambwili recently appeared on a community radio station where, as was his usual practice, spilled tribal diatribes against Tongas, the UPND and UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Kalala noted that among other things, Kambwili claimed that if Hichilema and UPND are elected, they would only appoint Tongas into government, excluding other tribes, in particular Bembas.

“This claim is not only a fallacy but also nonsensical, malicious, stupid and ridiculous. It can only come from an imbecile with malicious and ill intentions…. UPND is not a party for Tongas only as it is maliciously being portrayed. There are people from other tribes and provinces. It has a national status. The vice-president is Mrs Mutale Nalumango, a Bemba. There are other Bembas who are part of the National Management Committee, namely Bernard Mpundu, Patrick Mucheleka, Doreen Mwamba, Elias Mubanga, Grace Chibwa, Chileshe Kangwa, Christopher Mwaba, Isaac Mukuka, among others. There are about 24 Bemba speaking people who are members of the UPND National Management Committee out of a total of 70-member elective positions. In addition, the President appoints Cabinet ministers from among the elected members of parliament. It is up to each region to ensure that they vote for UPND Members of Parliament who can be appointed as Cabinet ministers,” he said.

Further, Kalala reminded those with a tribal smear campaign that Hichilema’s spokesperson was Anthony Bwalya, who hails from Luapula Province.

He said in fact, UPND was currently in alliance with other opposition parties whose membership was from different tribes and parts of the country.

“The alliance partners have actually adopted HH to be their alliance presidential candidate. It is malicious to accuse Tongas of being tribal. We have had Tongas who served in the UNIP government, namely Mainza Chona, Kebby Musokotwane, Elijah Mudenda, Vernon Mwaanga, to name but a few. They served the nation faithfully and diligently with integrity and loyalty and never engaged in tribal practices,” he said. “Mainza Chona formed ZANC [Zambia African National Congress] but when Kenneth Kaunda was released from detention, Chona ceded the position of the party leadership to Kaunda. He demonstrated magnanimity. At the 1968 UNIP Conference, Tongas supported [Simon Mwansa] Kapwepwe for the position of vice-president. In 1991, Tongas overwhelmingly voted for [Frederick] Chiluba who was from Luapula to become Republican president.”

Kalala said that as could be seen, Tongas had always been patriotic and non-tribal, adding that it was actually the people accusing them who were the proponents of tribalism.

He said the nation should condemn Kambwili and his fellow protagonists of tribalism in the strongest terms and reject them because they were a dangerous threat to national unity and stability.

“When they point one finger at the Tongas, the other three fingers are pointing at them that it is actually them who are tribal. They are not doing it for the innocent Bembas who are equally victims of their corruption and bad governance but for themselves. They pretend to speak for Bembas when in fact they do it for selfish nefarious reasons. They do not care a bit for the Bembas who are equally suffering like any other Zambians,” Kalala said. “Working in government is not a business to become rich. It is a selfless service. Leadership is about diligently, faithfully and selflessly serving the nation with integrity. It is about making citizens to prosper through honest hard work and to lead a decent life. When a person working for government becomes rich, he is a thief and should be treated as such. He is stealing from the citizens, especially the poor.”

Kalala further said PF leaders are in leadership to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary citizens and national development.

“PF leaders who were poor before they joined government have become instant millionaires. UNIP leaders served the nation for 27 years without become rich. They honestly and faithfully served the nation. On the 12th August, this week, PF should be voted out of power,” said Kalala./SM