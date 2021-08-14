Provide Hichilema with state security, PeP asks Lungu

IT appears inevitable that Hakainde Hichilema of UPND will win the presidency in this election, declares Sean Tembo.

He urged President Edgar Lungu and his government to move immediately and provide state security to the UPND presidential candidate, as per custom.

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president yesterday became the first presidential contestant to concede defeat.

Tembo noted that the election was predominantly a two-horse race between the UPND and PF.

“We wish to announce to the nation that based on the results that have so far been announced from various polling stations across the country, we would like to concede defeat in the presidential race,” he announced. “It has become apparent to us that this was predominantly a two-horse race between the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND), and therefore even the other presidential candidates who had invested heavily in the race have performed dismally. As a Party, we shall dusty ourselves up and reorganise in the next five years so that we can perform better in 2026.”

Tembo noted that provision of state security for a presidential candidate does not require that such a candidate be officially declared as a winner, but only when it is likely that such a candidate might win.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to state that based on the results that have so far been announced, it appears inevitable that Mr Hakainde Hichilema of UPND will win the presidency in this election,” he said. “We therefore call upon President Edgar Lungu and his government to move immediately and provide state security to the UPND presidential candidate, as per custom.”

Tembo thanked the Zambian people for their huge voter turnout and for exercising their right and duty to vote in a peaceful manner.

“Given the fact that the eyes of the entire region and world are on Zambia, it gives me great joy and pride to be a Zambian and to be associated with yet another possible peaceful transfer of power,” said Tembo.