The perspective by Edward Bwalya Phiri: we are too big to fail: arrogance of incumbency

An American Philosopher, social critic and political activist, Cornel West, once posited that, “Every empire suffers from hubris, arrogance and condescension, and therefore a moral blindness.” Scottish Enlightenment Philosopher, David Hume, also opined that, “When men are mostly sure and arrogant, they are commonly most mistaken, giving views to passion without that proper deliberation which alone can secure them from the grossest absurdities.”

On The Perspective today, consideration is on the ‘arrogance of incumbency’. In an effort to illustrate what the arrogance of the incumbency means, Karen Perry lamented that, “I’m sick and tired of the way that politicians look down on everyone else…Some incumbent politicians think they can pull one over on the voters through last minute tricks…Politicians should be more honest with…voters. No more last minute tricks.”

Often times than not, the incumbency gives a conspicuously hackneyed attitude, whose upshot is a moral disengagement and it ultimately leads to; acts of dishonest, a feeling of disdain for others, conceitedness, fear of dissent, repression and exploitation. It is trite that Zambia’s Patriotic Front [PF] party has not been immune to the foregoing fact.

All along the PF has considered themselves to be too big a party to fail, and too smart a team to be advised by others. But I guess object lessons will always be there to make us realise the facts of life. In 1912, the flamboyant Titanic sank in the early hours of Monday April 15 with about 2,224 people on board.

On the fateful day on Sunday April 14, the Titanic crew received six warning messages about the drifting ice, the final warning came at 23:30 and the radio operator Jack Phillips responded, “Shut up! Shut up! I’m working Cape Race.” About 10 minutes later, the ship hit into the iceberg and it took two hours and 20 minutes, for it to sink. It is estimated that between 1,490 and 1,635 people perished in that accident.

What caused the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic to sink is not the wrecking by the iceberg, but the arrogance of the crew members who ignored the warnings. The same can be said about the PF ship; its crew members have been so arrogant that they not only ignored the warnings but were shutting up those who tried to warn them. If they get lucky, they could unfathomably survive the portentous 2021 electoral iceberg, but would eventually be running aground.

It is not a secret anymore that the PF regime has failed us economically as a nation. Truth be told, Zambia has made progress in infrastructure development, especially, however at the expense of the citizens’ living conditions. Priority should have been put on ameliorating people’s living conditions, through deliberate and pragmatic programmes. Poverty alleviation should not have been just a spin-off or simply a rider of government’s preferred developmental agenda; it should have been the core driver of it instead.

It is a fact that the current developmental agenda has failed to end poverty. During the launch of the 2020 Economic Recovery Plan [ERP] on Thursday December 17, President Edgar Lungu said that, “for developing nations, like ours, encumbered by huge debts… Millions of our people are barely surviving and our economy is at the moment battered and stretched… our resource envelop is thinning by the day.”

And according to the ERP, “…public debt has now exceeded 100 per cent of GDP, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.” It further posits that “…with increased spending pressure, the fiscal space has been narrowing. In 2021 the wage bill and debt service are projected to absorb 100 per cent of the budget’s domestic revenues, thus leaving no room for operational and other priority spending.” What that entails is that as a country we will mainly depend on grants and further borrowing for our sustenance.

The picture above explains why it has become unbearable economically for the ordinary citizens in Zambia. It is however surprising that the PF had resorted to lies, intimidation, tribal and hate speech just to cover up their ineptitude. Some senior members of the party have even been issuing unpalatable and vitriol statements.

The media was last week awash with a venomous statement alleged to have been issued by a member of the PF party’s politburo, Mr Paul Moonga, against Tamara Ngozi, an artist who sang a song to criticise President Lungu. I was taken aback when I read the statement, where Mr Moonga was alleged to have said that, “maybe she has prolonged periods. She has a problem. When women are sick, they can say anything. Mentally she is not stable, she is handicapped…if you have prolonged periods go and see a doctor, leave Mr Lungu alone, he has no time for such stupid characters like that.”

The sexist statement against Tamara Ngozi, which bordered on her womanhood [physiology], as opposed to the reasoning behind the song was misplaced and a huge political blunder. It is also a fact that Mr Moonga did not only insult her alone, but the entire womankind.

Sexism should not have a place in a civilised society like ours. It is unfortunate that a man of Mr Moonga’s age and standing in society would sink so low as to think of disparaging the womenfolk. Unfortunately, that only goes to show the quality of the leadership that has been running the country and still want to retain power.

I was also startled by the level of shallowness exhibited by Mr Kebby Mbewe in his campaign trail in Southern Province. He clearly was taking advantage of the people’s lack of information to blind them, and compel them to assume that their poverty was as a result of them voting for opposition and so if they want development they needed to vote for Edgar Lungu and PF.

When addressing Masopo villagers in Choma district, Mr Mbewe urged them, “Do not choose to isolate yourselves from the rest of the country by voting for the opposition on 12 August… We are feeling shy to represent you because you are not supporting us. Again another chance for you people here to work with the winning team has come so remember that your decision on 12 August matters and must be wise….”

Like Mr Mbewe, the Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina too has been exhibiting the same shallowness in her campaign. According to the July 21 edition of the Mast Newspaper, which reported that when she featured on Radio Liseli in Mongu, she stated inter alia, that she was “certain that the people of the area have learnt a lesson, must learn a lesson for not voting for the ruling [PF] party.”

The foregoing statements by senior government and party members explain why there is so much socio-economic inequality in Zambia. It is government’s responsibility to develop all the parts of the country regardless of who they voted for. Article 90 of the Constitution provides that “The executive authority derives from the people of Zambia and shall be exercised in a manner compatible with the principles of social justice and for the people’s well-being and benefit.”

Therefore, the primary role of government is the performance of the executive power under the ambit of social justice. Social justice therefore entails fairness in the distribution of wealth, opportunities and privileges with a society regardless of whether or not you are pro-ruling party. The PF lamentably failed on this principle and when they realised it and sensed electoral defeat, they resorted to last minute tricks. We are yet to see how effective their lies and trickery are.

For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

