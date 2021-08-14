Under UPND-Alliance govt retirees will get their dues on last working day – Akafumba

THE UPND-Alliance will ensure retirees get their dues on their last working day, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

Reflecting on the shunning of the newly commissioned Livingstone Inter-City Bus Terminus and market by bus operators and marketeers, Akafumba said bus operators and marketeers were surviving on hand to mouth income.

“NAPSA should have ventured into building houses for workers on rent to buy agreement, so that the rentals you pay go towards paying for the purchase of the house, instead of getting entangled into building hotels, bus stations and markets,” he said. “The consolation is that the Hakainde Hichilema UPND-Alliance will make it right. We will ensure that even workers after giving three months’ notice can go to the accounts department and get their cheque and go. Not as it is now, it is war when one retires.”

Akafumba added that the electronic system devised by NAPSA who have been concessioned to operate the market and bus station in Livingstone by the Ministry of Local Government for 14 years is not workable for the poor traders and bus operators.

He added that Vice-President Inonge Wina failed to address the problems facing the marketeers and bus operators in Livingstone with regards the usage of the facilities that were completed through financing by NAPSA after government failed to complete the structures.

The Maramba Staduim was one such facility that has also stalled since 2012.

The two facilities were commissioned by Vice-President Inonge Wina last Saturday.