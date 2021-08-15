Dear FAZ patron

First and foremost, congratulations on your electoral victory where you are returning or you are new.

Sir, I am sure you are aware that you are assuming office at a very crucial moment when the Chipolopolo is beginning the Qatar 2022 World cup qualifiers.

Your Excellency, be reminded that this assignment is not for Andrew Kamanga as has been the case in the past five years when the team has somewhat been neglected in order to scorn Football House, and unleash Bowman Lusambo on Kamanga whenever the team loses.

This should not be the case. This is a national assignment which you as patron of the association has a crucial role to play to ensure that the Chipolopolo is adequately prepared and remunerated to be able to compete and qualify for Qatar for the first time.

If possible, sir, increase the winning bonus to try and match our opponents because we have been stuck on the same amount for a very long time when our colleagues have gone as high as US $10, 000 in some cases. Sir, impress upon the ministry of sport to make these qualifiers a priority and stop leaving things to the last minute. Particularly, sir, let me draw your attention to the tight fixture schedule in the first two games for the Chipolopolo. Within four days after playing Mauritania, Chipolopolo has to fly back into Ndola to play Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa stadium. This means that if Chipolopolo goes the route of commercial flight, they may find themselves arriving in Ndola on the eve of the match or just a day before that due to flight connections and schedules in this COVID-19 era. That would mean there will be no recovery time from the first game fatigue.

And it would even be more embarrassing for the home team to come and find Tunisia waiting for them in Ndola because reports in Tunis indicate that the government of Tunisia has chartered a plane to fly their team into Ndola immediately after their game against Equatorial Guinea. So, sir, please make sure that there is a charter for the Chipolopolo, surely that cannot be too much to ask from the President.

Once again, congratulations on your electoral victory and let’s turn a page for the better. National team is for everyone. See you at Levy Mwanawasa stadium

