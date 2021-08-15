It was a referendum to rest PF – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says the big vote for UPND is a referendum against the Patriotic Front.

And Mumba has offered counsel to UPND not to repeat the mistake of PF and President Edgar Lungu to relinquish power without incidence.

Mumba conceded defeat and congratulated UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema for winning Thursday’s election.

He said information, assessment and trajectory of the results indicated that the UPND were headed for a very big win.

“In conceding in this matter, as a party and as a candidate, I would like to give the following counsel to the nation. It’s an activity that I have done for many years and I believe that under such circumstances, when the country is on its tentacles with fear and anxiety, the voice of reason must continue to arise regardless of the pain or our own experiences,” Mumba said.

He said based on the election results, what was seen today was a huge referendum against the Patriotic Front and their inability to lead the nation.

“The Zambian people have watched with great concern over the past 10 years as to how our nation has moved away from what it used to be – the envy of the continent and the envy of the world – to become a nation that is engulfed in violence and a lack of respect for the rule of law and a lifestyle that is very alien to the Zambian people,” Mumba said.

He said the close to 80 per cent electoral turnout demonstrated how decisive Zambians were and that they knew exactly what they want.

“I would say Zambians you are truly vicious, you know exactly what you want and you are patient enough to wait until the opportune time comes for you to unleash your determination to create a future for yourself. So today this is a referendum against the Patriotic Front,” Mumba said.

He told fellow participants that their loss had nothing to do with Zambians having something against them but that they had an agenda and resolved to remove the PF from power.

Mumba said Zambians had to sacrifice everyone else and found that currently the UPND were better positioned to create the upset to remove PF from government.

He said Zambians gave zeros to other contestants in order to remove the PF.

“It is for that reason that siding with the will of the Zambian people, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy and myself as a candidate find no fault in the choice of Zambians and in the actions of Zambians because at the end of the day Zambians must get what they want. And our responsibility is to support the decision of Zambians,” Mumba, a pastor, said. “To my colleagues in the opposition, it is not a rejection of who you are, what you stand for but it’s a referendum demanding that the Patriotic Front packs and moves away from the levers of power and give Zambians a fresh start.”

Mumba also commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for organising the voting in an excellent manner.

“But the greatest test for you ECZ is still ahead of you and this is exactly what we have been saying as MMD for the longest time. It’s a test for courage; it’s a test to side with the Zambian people. It’s the test to do the right thing,” he said.

“We have been here as the Movement for Multiparty Democracy where PF removed us from power and we wanted to hold on to power. It is just the way it is. Anyone who has been in power will use every lever in his hand to remain in power but they can do nothing without the manipulation of the Electoral Commission of Zambian.”

Mumba said Christians were praying for courage in the hearts of ECZ commissioners to be on the side of Zambians.

He said the results from polling stations must be the same results at the totaling centre in Lusaka.

He warned any variance in the figures could trigger one of the most unsustainable security seasons.

Mumba reiterated that the greatest danger to African nations were the electoral commissions on the continent.

He said military coups that used to take place in Africa had been replaced by electoral commissions that side with ruling parties to abrogate the will of citizens.

“It’s this misbehaviour by electoral commissions or this misconduct that creates anarchy, that creates instability and promotes violence in the nation,” Mumba said.

He challenged the ECZ to rise to the occasion to serve Zambians for the sake of national peace.

“We ask that ECZ does nothing to plunge us into a bloodshed era, we ask you to back-off and allow the will of the Zambian people to prevail,” Mumba said.

To the UPND, Mumba asked them to have grace in their victory which leads to national unity.

He said it was important to understand what Zambians had done and what they want the UPND to do.

Mumba said the UPND must interpret the mandate given to them.

“It’s a mandate where, it’s not like the Zambian people don’t want Nevers Mumba to be president. They do. Or for MMD to come back to power, they do. At this particular point the Zambian people wanted to remove PF from government and they had to look for a weapon to use which was ready, prepared and can be used to execute that desire to remove the PF and the lot fell on the UPND as seemingly the most stable and able to provide the answer that Zambia is looking for,” he said. “I know my brother HH does have the understanding that they are not doing this for any other reason but because they have certain issues they need to deal with. One of the things is corruption.”

Mumba said Zambians want the new administration to deal with issues like corruption and tribalism.

He said UNIP were removed from power because of mealie-meal while MMD was removed because of perceived corruption.

Mumba said the PF had committed two sins – raising the cost of mealie-meal and being deemed corrupt.

“I said if they win as PF, then God will have to apologise to both UNIP and the MMD. It appears God may not need to do any apologies going by the numbers that we are seeing at the moment. I want our colleagues to understand that what happened to UNIP, MMD and now PF can happen to the United Party for National Development,” he said. “Remember, Kenneth Kaunda was in power for 27 years, MMD was reduced to 20 years. Now PF has been reduced to 10 years. So the span of tolerance for Zambians is reducing every election circle.”

Mumba said if the UPND understand what he was talking about, they could stay longer in power otherwise they could be reduced from 10 years to five.

He said Zambians were impatient for morality, integrity, no corruption and a government that deals with issues that affect them.

“Let me also mention one other reason that I want to encourage the UPND to understand is that this vote that has come is to prove that Zambians don’t care about our tribal talk, they want a united nation,” Mumba said.

He said Zambians voted for the Hichilema because they were tired of the tribal talk.

“This means that our colleagues the UPND must be wary that it’s no longer rhetoric about no tribalism. It will be by actions because Zambians in every province are going to be watching how the UPND government are going to deal with this matter,” Mumba said.

He advised the UPND government to deal with tribalism well early.

Mumba advised the UPND to destroy the PF practice to concentrate resources in small groupings.

“The other thing is the arrogance of power that we continue to see in outgoing governments. There has been arrogance of power by our colleagues and we are now saying to our colleagues in UPND, don’t go in that direction,” he advised. “Let humility, morality, integrity and the love for the Zambians be your guiding light. In that way the Zambians will stand by you.”

Mumba also spoke against the erosion of professionalism especially under the PF where the more corrupt one was the more opportunities were availed to them.

He also said Zambians want order in the country where there is respect for law regardless of who is under question.

He said what had been experienced in the last 10 years must not be repeated.

“Professionalism must come into play and men and women who qualify to play certain roles must play those roles by merit,” he said.

Mumba said Zambians also voted against the third term.

He noted that the Constitutional Court gave a third term to President Lungu but Zambians always had the final verdict.

To the PF, Mumba advised them not to destroy their future and opportunities.

“One of the things that made KK great besides bringing peace to this country is the manner in which he relinquished power to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. Don’t think it was not painful for KK. It was very painful to relinquish power,” Mumba said. “But he realised that there was a legacy ahead of him and that this is not his personal property. Zambia was not his personal property. With tears in his eyes, Kenneth Kaunda said I now hand over to my young man [Frederick] Chiluba as president. It was painful.”

He said greatness was in how one handled their most painful seasons.

“May I look into the eyes of President Lungu; President Lungu you have run your race. You are a human being. You made some mistakes. You did some things right but you will not be remembered by any of those things,” Mumba said. “You will be remembered by how you handle yourself today. How you will relinquish power because that’s what will remain.”

He said the most important thing that president Rupiah Banda is remembered for is how he cried in 2011.

Mumba said Banda handed over power without the shedding of blood.

“Mr President we expect you to do the right thing. If you love the Zambian people like you have said during the time you have been in government, this is the time to do it,” Mumba said.

He reminded President Lungu of the ending of presidents in Africa who refused to hand over power.

“Today we don’t want to disrupt the legacy of Zambia by someone holding on to power and creating havoc in the nation,” he said.

Mumba also urged Zambians to remain calm and trust God to cross to the other side.

He said in an event of a re-run, MMD has had talks with UPND to support them.

“To make sure that what the Zambians want in terms of getting the PF to rest and give Zambians to see a new day, we want to be part of making sure that happens,” said Mumba.