IT’S CLEAN UP TIME…the corrupt must pay – Chifire

WE suffered under Edgar Lungu’s watch he was more wicked than Pharaoh of Egypt was towards the children of Israel, says exiled human Rights defender Gregory Chifire.

He says it “It is time to clean up Zambia. And we the citizens shall lead the campaign. The corrupt must pay.”

In a statement yesterday, Chifire said President Lungu took Zambians for fools.

“They did as they wished to the poor. They corrupted every instrument of governance. He unleashed police and party cadres on the very people that elevated him from the dungeon of poverty where he was wallowing to the throne. He really bit the finger that fed him,” he noted.

Chifire said Zambians became second class citizens in their own country.

He noted that citizens also lost their human rights and dignity to PF cadres “all thanks to Mr Lungu”.

“It was so painful, so degrading, so dehumanising. We endured the pain silently for so long, while he and his cronies lived in utmost opulence. Mr Lungu has been the worst President to have ever ruled Zambia,” Chifire said. “He carved for himself a very bad legacy – a legacy of corruption.”

He said if Hakainde Hichilema – as president – does not institute investigations into the unprecedented plunder of national resources that took place over the last 10 years, he and other like-minded citizens would use any legal means possible to have President Lungu and all those involved prosecuted.

He said Zambians have not forgotten the ministers, cadres and bogus ‘tenderpreneurs’ who became instant millionaires during President Lungu’s tenure.

“All those cadres who floated ill-gotten wealth shall explain. It is time to clean up Zambia. And we the citizens shall lead the campaign. The corrupt must pay, including those daughters who gave themselves a public forest,” demanded Chifire. “All the thieves must start confessing their sins to God because they will need God in those trying moments. It is not going to be well with the wicked.”