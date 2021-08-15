Observers hail growth of Zambia’s democracy

[By Bright Tembo, Tobias Phiri and Oliver Chisenga]

INTERNATIONAL Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) chairperson Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto says Zambia’s democracy has grown.

Speaking at a press conference in Lusaka, Neto said Zambians turned out in huge numbers despite the environment not being conducive.

He noted that there would never be a perfect election but the country’s democracy had grown over the years.

“What I can say is that there is no election that is perfect. What I have seen here in Zambia is that democracy is improving,” said Neto. “The ICGLR concludes that the high numbers of Zambians used the opportunity they were given to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful atmosphere notwithstanding localised incidents of political violence and unlevelled political playing field.”

And speaking at the same event in Lusaka, Ernest Bai Koroma, Head of AU Election Observation Mission and former president of Sierra Leone, tipped the government to urgently undertake measures to address underlying factors of increasing tension and politically motivated violence through inclusive dialogue and engagement with other stakeholders.

“Review the period provided for determining election petitions for presidential elections to allow sufficient adjudication time. Prosecute perpetrators of election related violence and other forms of political coercion,” Koroma urged. “To ECZ, enhance transparency and trust in the electoral process and ensure the ECZ is widely perceived to be a credible institution by adopting proactive engagement measures with stakeholders particularly opposition parties and CSOs.”

Koroma also called for the review of the process of accreditation to facilitate the participation of observers, monitors and party agents to enhance transparency and credibility of the electoral process and review of the number of voters per polling station to ease the problem of long queues and congestion.

“Adopt and publicise transparent procedures for the tabulation, transmission and announcement of results,” he said. “Refrain from acts of violence, hate speech, incitement, and intimidation of opponents during the electoral process. Adopt affirmative actions aimed at increasing participation and representation of women, especially in leadership positions.”

Koroma said the media, particularly the public broadcaster, should ensure equal access and balanced election coverage to all political parties and candidates.

Meanwhile, the COMESA Election Observation Mission to Zambia’s 2021 General Elections has recommended that in the event of any disputes in the electoral process, the parties should pursue legally established avenues to resolve them.

COMESA election observation mission head Ambassador Ashraf Rashed applauded the Zambian people for turning up in large numbers to exercise their right to vote.

He called upon all political stakeholders to respect the democratic will of citizens and urged for calm and restraint as tallying of votes continues.

“The Mission wishes to make the following recommendations: The need to cap the number of voters per polling station to avoid overcrowding and delays. There is need to review procedures that slowed down the voting process to identify bottlenecks. The need to ensure that necessary and adequate materials are provided to all polling stations, including inks, lighting, markers, envelopes,” Ambassador Rashed said.

Further, the mission recommended that the ECZ provides more room for polling stations in highly populated areas to avoid overcrowding and to hasten the process and to ensure that the voter lists were posted outside all polling stations for

easier identification of polling stations.

The mission also recommended allowing equal opportunity in public media for all candidates and parties to engage with the public.

Ambassador Rashed said the COMESA Observer Mission was of the opinion that the voting process was conducted in a generally peaceful and transparent environment.

“The Mission will continue following the tallying and announcement of results, and wishes the people of Zambia continued peace and prosperity,” he said.

Ambassador Rashed said the COMESA Mission noted that political parties adopted different campaign strategies in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

He added that the campaigns, though largely peaceful, had reported cases of violence, deaths and destruction of campaign materials.

“The escalation of violence compelled the ECZ on 15th June 2021 to suspend campaigns by two main political parties – the PF and UPND – in four districts of Lusaka, Mpulungu, Nakonde and Namwala for 14 days. In particular, the death of two persons on the 31st of July 2021 in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka is regrettable,” he said. “The Mission noted that ECZ conducted civic and voter education through various platforms. The voter education which was done in all wards, including correctional facilities across the country was conducted from 4th June 2021 to 4th August 2021.”

Ambassador Rashed said the impact of the civic and voter education was evident from the voter turnout, the conduct of the election as well as the low numbers of rejected ballots in some of the polling stations observed.

He added that the Mission noted with satisfaction, the relatively high level of women and youth registration.

“In regard to participation in elective positions, a sizeable number of women presented themselves for elections. The mission noted that one out of the 16 presidential candidates was a woman while four of the candidates had a female running mate,” he said. “In addition, 21 per cent of the candidates contested for national assembly positions whilst 12.8 per cent of the council chairperson/mayor contestants were women.”

“The Mission observed that polling officials extended assistance to persons with disabilities, the elderly, expectant mothers and mothers with small children. In some polling stations observed, specifically in Chipata Central Constituency in Eastern Province and Mumbwa in Central Province, medical staff were given priority to vote in order to return to work,” said Ambassador Rashed.

The Commonwealth later also briefed the media and gave similar observations and recommendations in a statement delivered by former Tanzania president Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete who is head of the observer mission.