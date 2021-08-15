Serenje cooperative seek Lungu’s help on a manganese mine dispute

THE Chimute Kabundi Mining Cooperative in Serenje has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to help it resolve a dispute over a manganese mine between it and former Serenje member of parliament Philip Kosamu.

In a letter to the President signed by Elliot Mwanza, the cooperative chairperson and John Kafokola, the sectary, the members want the President to help them because Kosamu wants to remove them from the land they are mining on.

“The former MP came with the licence after the cooperative was given the certificate to run a manganese mine, claiming he also has a licence for the same land where the mine is operating from,” reads the letter. “We have been to many offices to ask for assistance from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals and we have followed all the guidance we were given in these offices. We have all the necessary documents that we were told to acquire and we also bought the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as we were told and we got the chief’s consent.”

The cooperative informed President Lungu that they were just waiting for consent from the Ministry of Mines.

They said they feel people handling their issue were making them to move in circles.

“But to our surprise, some two weeks ago, Mr Kosamu sent people from the mines department with his licence to show the boundaries on the same area where we are mining,” according to the letter. “Mr Kosamu told us that he has gotten the licence with the approval of the President and that he will start mining on the same land and if we will not leave the premises then he will get us arrested. He has been displaying cadre behaviour and in Serenje, this is not the only manganese mine but why does he want to displace us when the government is preaching that people should form cooperatives?”

The duo told President Lungu that it was advised to form a cooperative in order to get empowerment funds.

“We want the President to hear us because a lot of people in the cooperative are banking on it to improve their lives as Zambians. We also want to be helped in ways that will sustain our lives,” reads the letter. “We also want to be protected as citizens of this country who just want to earn a living. Please, our President, we want to be heard also because we are not going to sit. We will fight for our rights.”