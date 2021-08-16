Election process technically marred by unequal campaign conditions, abuse of incumbency – EU

ARBITRARY and selective application of the law hampered opposition candidates from competing under equal conditions and restricted freedoms of assembly and movement, says the European Union.

According to a preliminary statement over the August 12 general elections, the EU, in summary, indicated that: “The 2021 general elections took place against a background of deepening political polarisation.”

The EU election observation mission stated that: “Most controversial were the President’s

and Vice-President’s official visits, which were widely used for campaign purposes. Notably, the President’s market visits presented as ‘COVID-19 sensitisation’ and ‘facemask distribution’ attracted large crowds and resembled campaign events.”

“A technically well-managed electoral process marred by unequal campaign conditions, restrictions on freedoms of assembly and movement, and abuse of incumbency. This preliminary statement of the EU election observation mission (EU EOM) is delivered before the completion of the entire electoral process. Critical stages remain, including the tabulation of results and adjudication of petitions. The EU EOM is now only in a position to comment on observation undertaken to date, and will later publish a final report, including full analysis and recommendations for electoral reform. The EU EOM may also make additional statements on election-related matters if it considers it appropriate,” reads the report. “Throughout the campaign, there were widespread concerns of potential escalation of violence. Despite COVID-19 challenges, the electoral process was technically well-managed. Arbitrary and selective application of the law hampered opposition candidates from competing under equal conditions and restricted freedoms of assembly and movement. The ruling party extensively used state resources, and its campaign was largely exempted from restrictions. The traditional and online media campaign was highly monetised, with the ruling party monopolising the prime-time on state and private media. Disinformation and tribalism pervaded online debate to the detriment of voters.”

The EU noted that August 12 was mostly calm and orderly despite long queues of voters throughout the day.

“A few isolated violent incidents, resulting in at least one fatality, marred election day. EU EOM observers reported positive on the voting and counting proceedings in the observed polling stations. Polling staff was present and observed to be conducting elections professionally. Polling agents and national observers were able to observe unhindered the process. Thousands of voters were patiently queuing for several hours outside polling stations sharing the same premises. Voting was extended for several hours, and counting started

The EU also noted with sadness the restrictions on access to social media and instant messaging platforms on August 12 onwards and the failure by the ZICTA to explain why.

The EU in its preliminary findings indicated that: “The 2021 general elections took place against a background of deepening political polarisation and shrinking democratic space…the legal framework provides a reasonable basis for conducting democratic elections. Zambia has committed to most key international and regional standards”.

“However, essential aspects of equality of the vote, women’s participation, and political accountability are yet to be fully implemented. Some limitations on fundamental rights as well as under-formed and outdated laws on defamation and public gatherings are inconsistent with international standards on freedom of expression and of assembly,” it stated. “Such impediments to fundamental rights have been compounded by uncertainty linked to various COVID-19 regulations, guidelines, and directions issued before the elections.”

The EU also noted that: “The campaigns took place in a highly competitive and tense environment, dominated by the two major parties, the ruling PF and the opposition UPND.

“The Socialist Party (SP) and Democratic Party (DP) were the most visible other parties. The presidential campaign was deeply polarised and lacked dialogue thus weakening the message of peace initiatives and furthering the entrenched political divide…arbitrary applications of COVID-19 campaign regulations hindered opposition candidates to compete under equal conditions and amplified widespread perceptions of an unlevel playing field in the campaign,” it noted. “Nevertheless, large-scale gatherings, road shows and door-to-door canvassing took place across the country against the backdrop of COVID-19 regulations and ECZ directions. These regulations and POA (public order Act) provisions were selectively applied to restrict freedoms of assembly and movement and, at times, involved excessive use of force by the police to curb opposition campaigning. Overall, COVID-19 campaign regulations lacked detail and precise supervisory and enforcement mechanisms. The ruling party was largely exempted from COVID-19 campaign restrictions.”

The EU noted that most controversial were the President’s and Vice-President’s official visits, which were widely used for campaign purposes. “Notably, the President’s market visits presented as ‘COVID-19 sensitisation’ and ‘facemask distribution’ attracted large crowds and resembled campaign events. This prompted public criticism about respect of COVID-19 regulations. Opposition parties, particularly the UPND and DP, used the pretext of ‘facemask distribution’ to launch their campaign activities, but unlike the President’s, they were often obstructed by the police,” the EU noted. “The PF presidential campaign demonstrated the absence of a clear distinction between the state and the ruling party. The use of state resources was evident with a broad range of state development, social protection, and relief programmes being used in the campaign. Senior civil servants were widely involved in the PF presidential campaign.”

On campaign financing, the EU observed that an absence of robust regulation, compounded by a lack of transparency and accountability, undermined the voters’ right to make an informed choice.

“There is no law on political and campaign finance. A few scattered rules require candidates to declare assets and liabilities to contest elections, ban the use of corruptly obtained funds for party and electoral purposes, and impose limited political party financial disclosures. However, a lack of robust regulation on timely dissemination of key information, independent oversight, and sanctions for non-compliance strips these provisions of substance. It leaves funding and expenditure by contestants largely unknown to voters, contrary to international standards,” the EU observed. “Most parliamentary candidates stated having self-funded their campaigns. PF candidates appeared to be better funded, as exemplified by the higher visibility of campaign material, billboards and posters in all provinces, as observed by the EU EOM. The ECZ failed to publish any information on the presidential declarations of assets, stating that it has no explicit legal mandate to disclose such information.”

On the media environment, the EU stated that the PF, using executive powers and money, monopolised the prime time on state and private media.

“EU EOM media monitoring data shows that the private media coverage did not remedy the overall imbalance between the time allocated to the ruling party and other electoral contenders, even if those broadcasters gave higher exposure to a few prominent opposition figures. On a positive note, commercial broadcasters organised presidential debates. ZNBC did not air any debate, thus reducing voters’ chances to compare key campaign platforms directly.”