Hamukale ditches PF saying longevity has its place in nature and history

FORMER Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale has ditched the PF.

Efforts to get a comment from Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans failed by press time as his phone was off.

In a press statement yesterday, Hamukale, who was PF parliamentary candidate for Mazabuka Central, thanked President Edgar Lungu for according him an opportunity to serve in his government.

“I wish to make it known that I have resigned from the Patriotic Front political party…and have further resigned from my position as member of the central committee of the same party. I sincerely thank President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for having appointed me as minister of Southern Province in which I served for five years scoring numerous measurable and visible economic development successes in the Southern Province,” he said. “He (Lungu) gave me an opportunity to apply my professional faculties and grow in leadership for which I am grateful as this benefited the citizens of our land. I further thank the civil service, chiefs, the church, private sector and citizens who helped me ripen into the leader I am today.”

Hamukale added that longevity has its place in nature and history, “but the opportunity I was given is one that I will cherish now and in the distant days. I remain Patriotic to my Fatherland, Zambia.”

Anne Nyirenda Tischer, who is also a PF member of the central committee, refused to comment on the matter saying: “I have not seen that statement, let me make inquiries first.”