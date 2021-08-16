It’s been an arduous journey – HH

PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema says it has been an arduous journey.

“We voted for change so that the status quo is not maintained. I am very hopeful that together we can make the change that we voted for and aspire.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Hichilema urged his supporters to be calm as results were being released,” he said. “Fellow citizens, we have come a long way. With the end in sight, we would like to ask for calm as we are on the final lap.”

By press time from 128 constituencies out of 156 the Electoral Commission of Zambia had announced, Hichilema was commanding an unassailable lead of 2,324,847 against PF’s Edgar Lungu’s 1,464,681.

The difference being 860,166 in favour of Hichilema.

“It has been an arduous journey, this is part of the reason we are seeking office, to do things differently. We voted for change so that the status quo is not maintained. I am very hopeful that together we can make the change that we voted for and aspire,” he said. “Let us remain calm. The whole essence of One Zambia One Nation is the spirit of Ubuntu to love and live together in harmony.”

Hichilema called for unity as the country looked forward to the post-election period.

“As we move beyond the campaign period, let us all agree to put Zambia first. We are one nation, one people, one Zambia. We must come together, united by a common love for our country and our people so that we can begin moving Zambia forward,” said Hichilema. “With victory in sight, I’d like to ask for calm from our members and supporters. We voted for change for a better Zambia that’s free from violence and discrimination. Let us be the change we voted for and embrace the spirit of Ubuntu to love and live together harmoniously. Fellow citizens, we have come a long way. With the end in sight, we would like to ask for calm as we are on the final lap.”

But President Lungu, who blocked all is opponents from campaigning freely in the just ended election, has now describe the process as not being free and fair.

He issued a statement on Saturday where he highlighted some issues which, according to him, made his party perform poorly in Western, North-Western, and Southern provinces.

President Lungu added that his party had already written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia over the concern and was consulting on the next course of action.

“Right now, some of our agents and supporters are in hiding because of these criminal acts. How can the elections be fair when people have been murdered and many others are in hiding after being brutalised? Is that democracy?” asked Lungu. “We have written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia but they have continued announcing the results. So, we are consulting on the next decision we have to make. With polling agents having been attacked and chased from polling stations, we were reduced to competing in seven provinces while our opponent was contesting in 10 provinces.”

But PF member of the central committee Tutwa Ngulube has urged President Lungu to quickly concede and hand over power to Hichilema.

Ngulube, who is former deputy chief whip of the PF and Kabwe Central member of parliament, said the outcome of the election was obvious that there was change of government.

He noted that Zambians in the last four days had been gripped with fear and anxiety.

Ngulube said traffic had slowed down and tempers were rising.

“We in the government must hand over power to the people that entrusted us to govern without a shed of blood. I wish to congratulate the new Kabwe Central MP Mrs Chrizoster Phiri and wish to support her all the way,” he said. “While clinging on to power would benefit a few elites like friends of the President and close acquaintances like former ministers and those in the presidential inner circles, the majority of Zambians who have no means to escape will suffer serious consequences of such resistance.”

Ngulube said having lost an election himself after heavily campaigning meant that the views of the majority were more than the minority.

“We therefore wish to state that no Zambian should die because of political power. To save lives of all Zambians, we urge the President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to swiftly hand over power as soon as the declaration of the winner is done,” he said. “Using results obtained from all the constituencies as announced by the ECZ in those areas, we can safely say that the President and the PF have lost.”

Ngulube urged President Lungu to concede defeat and let the new government takeover.

He congratulated “His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema on his well-deserved win”.

“To you Mr President Hichilema, Sir, we wish you well in your new duties as Head of State and I plead with you, please, restrain all UPND cadres from engaging in acts of anger or violence,” said Ngulube.

The European Union observers said it was in fact President Lungu who abused his incumbency against the opposition.

“A technically well-managed electoral process marred by unequal campaign conditions, restrictions on freedoms of assembly and movement, and abuse of incumbency. Throughout the campaign, there were widespread concerns of potential escalation of violence. Despite COVID-19 challenges, the electoral process was technically well-managed. Arbitrary and selective application of the law hampered opposition candidates from competing under equal conditions and restricted freedoms of assembly and movement,” said the EU in its preliminary statement. “The ruling party extensively used state resources, and its campaign was largely exempted from restrictions. The traditional and online media campaign was highly monetised, with the ruling party monopolising the prime-time on state and private media. Disinformation and tribalism pervaded online debate to the detriment of voters. The presidential campaign was deeply polarised and lacked dialogue thus weakening the message of peace initiatives and furthering the entrenched political divide…arbitrary applications of COVID-19 campaign regulations hindered opposition candidates to compete under equal conditions and amplified widespread perceptions of an unlevel playing field in the campaign. And POA (public order Act) provisions were selectively applied to restrict freedoms of assembly and movement and, at times, involved excessive use of force by the police to curb opposition campaigning.”