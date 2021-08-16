IT’S FOOTBALL RELIEF – KAZABU

FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu says the next President for the country who will be the Football Association of Zambia patron should not fight the association.

In an interview, Kazabu said the new government should open a new era of developing various institutions and organisations of government, including FAZ.

“In the new era which has come our way, I am happy that God has favoured me to live up to this day to witness the new era. And in this new era various institutions and organisations of government which include the organisation of running football will have a sigh of relief because what has been going on is that there has been too much interference,’’ he told The Mast Sport.

‘’And that, in my view, sort of retarded our advancement of football to higher heights in terms of competing with other countries in the global village.’’

Kazabu said he no longer expected cadreism in football as was witnessed under PF.

He called for what he termed sanitisation of several institutions so that the country could move forward.

‘’I expect that we will not just keep on sanitising for COVID-19 but we will also sanitise various intuitions of government. We don’t want to see cadreism rear its ugly faces again because you can’t have a situation where carders must be calling the shorts, doing what they want under the sun,’’ Kazabu noted. ‘’That now will be the thing of the past. And for those of us who love football we will now enjoy what is called an enabling environment so that those that are given an opportunity to run football can do so without anyone breathing on their neck; without anyone giving them all sorts of sanctions without no wrong committed.”

He added that the men’s national football team has had its performance affected negatively due to lack of government support.

“We are going to enter an era where there will be no one looking at the face of an individual. It must be about what capacity does this individual have. And this FAZ team has surely shown that given government support they can take football to very high heights. But how do you do that when your own government is fighting its own? asked Kazabu.