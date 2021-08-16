Lungu concedes, pledges to respect Constitution

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will abide by constitutional provisions as he conceded defeat yesterday.

President Lungu lost the August 12 general election to UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema by a very wide margin.

Bidding farewell to the nation, President Lungu also thanked those that voted for his party and urged them to soldier on.

“Countrymen, women and the youth, we held our general elections on 12th August 2021. And the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) have released the final results. Based on the regulation of ECZ final results, I will comply with the constitutional provisions for peaceful transfer of power,” he said in his brief address. “I would therefore like to congratulate my brother the President-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema for becoming the seventh Republican President. Lastly, I would like to thank all those who voted for my party, the Patriotic Front and myself. To you I say your vote was not in vain. Please continue supporting us.”