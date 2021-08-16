LUNGU STOPPED LISTENING…he has brought this on himself – Chipango

EDGAR Lungu has brought this on himself because he was captured by opportunists and abandoned his true friends, says Keegan Chipango.

He has since advised Lungu to concede defeat.

Chipango told The Mast: “This is the time we will see Edgar Lungu’s true friends.”

“Edgar Lungu has learnt a lesson. Some of us who are his true friends have been trying to contact him to tell him the truth of what was happening on the ground but he was captured by pretenders, opportunists,” he said. “He abandoned his true friends. Lungu stopped to listen to advice. The bringing of people like GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba), Edith Nawakwi and Chishimba Kambwili cost Lungu this election. I tried to advise Lungu not to use these people.”

The former Freedom Ward MMD councillor and son to Livingstone’s first black mayor, William Chipango, said the other reason Lungu lost the election was that PF cadres lost respect for Zambians.

He added that abuse of the economy also cost the PF the elections.

“Even when you look at the high numbers of votes against the PF, it was a sign that some PF cadres voted against their own candidates who were imposed on them,” Chipango said. “Let him [Lungu] just accept that he has lost. I, Jeff Chipilingwe and other true friends will be there for him. He needs friends at this time. Even Potipher Tembo, who was close to Lungu, today is not in good books. It is a lesson that when you are in power, you don’t abandon your friends.” Chipango added that what Seer 1 was saying has come to pass.