UNIP writes Lungu to commiserate with him over his loss

UNIP president Trevor Mwamba says he has written to outgoing President Edgar Lungu to commiserate with him over his loss of elections.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema emerged victorious in the August 12, 2021 presidential poll with a wide margin.

President Lungu has raised concern that the elections were not free and fair and that he and the PF were consulting over the next course of action.

But in a statement yesterday, Bishop Mwamba said the great nation of the Republic of Zambia has spoken, and has delivered a resounding victory to his “friend, erstwhile rival and now future President Hakainde Hichilema”.

He congratulated Hichilema on capturing the hope and aspirations of Zambians.

Bishop Mwamba said the mark of a great democracy respects the will of the people.

He said when that will changes the mark of greatness respects the transition of power necessary to deliver on the intentions of its citizens.

“I have written privately to President Lungu to commiserate with him on his loss, and thank him for his service to the nation during his two terms as leader,” Bishop Mwamba said. “I have urged him to concede and to ensure that above all the Constitution of Zambia is protected, and that peace and order is ensured.”

He quoted 1 Corinthians 1:10 which states that, “I appeal to you, brothers, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment.”

“Our founding father encapsulated this same thought as One Zambia One Nation’,” said Bishop Mwamba.