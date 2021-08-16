We have turned into a nation of bribery at every level – Kalesha

PATRIOTIC Front member Victor Kalesha says a lot of things have gone wrong because the PF turned the country into a nation of bribery at every level.

Kalesha, who is founder of Citygate Christian Fellowship Church International Zambia, notes that Zambia needs an overhaul in its governance system.

He has suggested that the new government conducts a cleanup of public institutions.

“We need to work on letting the public institutions like Anti-Corruption Commission, Financial Intelligence Centre, police, etc. to work independently. A lot of things have gone wrong in this country where we have turned into a bribery nation at every level,” Kalesha said. “With all the foregoing, expectations in election results and hopes in political parties, I think it’s imperative to overhaul the way we govern this country. The country needs re-uniting at all levels and that should be the priority of the incoming government. We need to thank ourselves as Zambians for realising that malice was a hindrance to national development.”

He said the incoming government should quickly work on the restoration of professionalism in public offices.

“I believe that we need a listening government with professional ethics in promoting the national agenda other than personal agendas which derail development. I want to urge the incoming government not to focus on how long they stay in power but what professionalisation they will bring to governance as well as restoring the integrity in running of the country,” Kalesha urged.

He said the people have spoken and everyone should let the will of the people be respected.

Kalesha said the incoming government should free the bus stations and markets from party cadres.

“Return bus stations and markets to be run by councils. We are hopeful that the reviving of natural resources will be a priority to restore the financial status of the country rather than depending on borrowing,” he said.

Kalesha, who is also Emerald Mining Association of Zambia president, is hopeful that the incoming government would awaken the sleeping giant in gemstone mining and auctioning to contribute to national coffers.

“I would like to congratulate the President-elect and the incoming government as we start a new era next week,” said Kalesha.