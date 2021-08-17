CHANGE IS HERE…we have come to work – HH By Chambwa Moonga

PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema says change is here and that it is a new beginning “for all of us.”

The President-elect addressed journalists at his New Kasama residence in Lusaka yesterday.

Before the media briefing, Hichilema had a meeting with service and defence chiefs.

Hichilema said, with a collected intonation, that him and his government officials would be servants for all Zambians.

He promised that he would preside over Zambia without preference of any group over another.

“Absolutely no preference! We’ll serve knowing that all citizens, to us, are identical twins. It will not matter what your surname is for you to rise in the civil service,” Hichilema said. “What will matter is you being a citizen and that you are competent for the job at hand. No one will retire you in national interest, yet it is under the guise of personal interest. You will be an equal citizen of this beloved country called Zambia. Mark our words. For those that voted for us and for those that did not, you’ll be treated equally.”

He said it was with great honour, humility, gratitude that he stood before Zambians to say: “change is here.”

“The voters of Zambia, and through them, have prevailed. The voters decided who should lead them for the next five years [and] that’s very important for democracy. Zambia therefore has prevailed,” he noted. “This victory does not belong to HH [but] to the men and women of Zambia, especially the youth. This was your election; you started by registering [to vote] in large numbers under very restrictive and difficult conditions.”

Hichilema said going by the large numbers of people who registered to vote in the August 12 polls, a signal was sent that time that: “the youth of Zambia, who were in the majority, had taken up a position for the 2021 elections.”

“I took note of that [but] I think some people did not take note of that…You did vote for change and we thank you for that,” he said.

Hichilema further said Zambians have sent a resounding message around the world in the manner they massively turned out to vote for change.

“We have heard you!” he said.

Hichilema also said UPND card-carrying members were undoubtedly fewer than the millions that voted for the party.

“So, it is clear that it is the people of Zambia who have given us such a huge, resounding mandate to form government and to deliver on the promise of change,” he noted. “We understand what you want us to do. We are under no illusion – we know what you want. We thank you, at this stage, for your support.”

Hichilema hopes that his government will be worthy of Zambians’ trust, confidence that they have demonstrated: “and placed on our shoulders to deliver – to answer your cries for change.”

“It is indeed a new day in Zambia – new beginning for all of us. With the elections behind us, let us come together as Zambians, as a family and that’s what we are,” he said. “Once again, we have an opportunity to sing the old song, to return to what we knew when some of us were growing. One Zambia, One Nation! This, to us, is not a simple matter, it’s not phraseology. This we should translate in everything that we do and all the things that we work on. It is easy to talk but we want to demonstrate that we will walk the talk, and you’ll see that very soon, starting with Cabinet. You’ll see that and you’ll make your own judgment. We have come to work.”

To those who did not vote for him, Hichilema said such was what democracy entailed.

“This is not war or extermination of others. This is a competition to serve. We want to recognise the fact that others voted for other candidates, and we say to all of you who voted for other candidates [that] we extend our hand – a hand of respect,” he said. “We respect the fact that you voted for other candidates. It doesn’t hurt us [but] it just reinforces the importance of democracy.”

He further said now is the time to move beyond the partisanship of the elections.

“The election period to some people invokes anger and they say things that should never be said about another human being. Now is the time to forgive such people [who passionately campaigned on tribal basis] for they do not know what they were doing,” Hichilema said. “Now is the time for us to show them the better side of life. Going forward, they will learn that divisiveness will get you punished by the voters and I’m proud of the voters of Zambia representing the 18 plus Zambians. You have said no to ethnic divide.”

He continued, saying: “look at our results and where they are coming from!”

“They have been delivered by all the 10 provinces of Zambia. That is lovely. Isn’t it?

Hichilema said there was massive voting for him across the country and that the same came against the background of widespread hate language against him promoted by: “those who had the chance to reign in” on their mouthpieces.

“UPND Alliance members, you are not about to replace those [tribal element] with yourselves,” he said.

Hichilema also strongly spoke against violence and lawlessness and that he would not allow it to continue.