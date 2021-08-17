Crop rotation is good ‘agriculture’

An email from Mr Bwalya stated that he had grown three hectares of soybean and harvested seventy-two bags. He sold his soybeans at K12.50 per kilo and realised K45,000 from his farming business. He is planning to cultivate his entire ten hectares to plant soybeans. He had read my earlier article where I encouraged farmers to buy inputs just after selling their crops because they are normally cheaper than after September. He was asking for an opinion on the best seed on the market. I have two varieties that I think are better than the average seed on the market, however, I will not mention them here. I discouraged the big man to plant soyabean in the three hectares he had harvested soyabeans because it is a bad practice.

Good agricultural practice (GAP) entails that farmers need to rotate their crops every after a season. For instance, most commercial farmers grow soybean in summer, and they alternate with wheat in winter. Crop rotation is defined as the practice of planting different crops sequentially on the same piece of land to improve soil health, optimize nutrients in the soil, and combat pest and weed pressure. In todays agriculture, it is imperative that we farm to maintain a healthy soil. What is a healthy soil? It is important to maintain a healthy soil, and this can be explained as soil that is made up of air, water, decayed plant residue, organic matter, and minerals, such as sand, silt, and clay. Healthy soils are also porous, which allow air and water to move freely through them. This balance ensures a suitable habitat for soil organisms that support growing plants. In a nutshell, it can be said to be a soil that has good structure, balanced biological life and nutrients to support plant life.

Therefore, this (healthy soil) can be maintained by so many activities including crop rotation. In 2018 while conducting a field day in Lilongwe, I asked a farmer to elaborate how crop rotation can be done using her experience. This lovely old lady explained and gave an example that he had planted groundnuts in 2017 on her piece of land and in 2018, she was going to plant soybeans. This was wrong because effective crop rotation entails rotating crops of different families. Groundnuts (Mteza) and soybeans belong to the same family – the legumes. These two crops including beans and nandoro (pigeon pea) cannot be rotated together. A good example of crop rotation is planting maize and soybeans one after the other. Soybean just like other legumes fixes nitrogen in the soil which the subsequent crop can benefit from.

It is also important to understand the feeding characteristics of crops. For instance, if you plant a crop which is a heavy feeder of phosphorus, a farmer might encounter issues of poor germination of maize if they don’t supplement at planting with basal fertilisers. Therefore, it is not just enough to practice crop rotation but we should have full knowledge of the characteristics for each crop. The practice of rotating crops also helps in the management of diseases. In a kilo of soil, there are millions and millions of different disease-causing pathogens. However, they are in dormant form and as soon as the environment is conducive and a host plant is available, the process of disease infection will start. Therefore, by practicing crop rotation, you tend to break the disease cycle. It is also true for pests as well as some weeds. For instance, a weed called kaloyi or kalowa and witch weed in English will mostly germinate with a presence of sorghum, maize or certain grasses in the same family. As the maize or sorghum plant is growing, it releases some material in the roots which are called exudates. This will stimulate the germination of witch weed.

Mr Bwalya should also know that crops have different root systems; there is what is called fibrous and tap root systems. The crops with deep rooted systems help to improve the structure of sub surface soils. The structure of soil is important for infiltration of water and reducing the intensity of soil erosion. It is important to know that as much as the money from selling of soybeans was good this year, farmers should think about the soils first. They need to maintain healthy soils if they are to remain in the farming business for long.

If you want to learn more about this, get yourself a copy of our book; Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities. You can get a copy online or I can send you a PDF copy at a fee of K100 only.

This article was written by Felix Tembo, an Agribusiness Development Consultant. ftembo2001@gmail.com