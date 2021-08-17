HH must rise above Lungu’s pettiness, vengefulness – Tembo

THIS landslide victory is ample evidence that Zambians were very upset with the manner in which the PF government was administering national affairs, says Sean Tembo.

Congratulating Hakainde Hichilema for being elected as the 7th Republican President, the PeP leader urged him to treat the leadership, members and supporters of the out-going PF with fairness, dignity and equity.

He said any prosecution of former PF party or government officials must be based on solid evidence of wrongdoing and not merely designed to weaken the party and its potential role as the main opposition.

“Any semblance of a Spanish Inquisition will only serve to divide the nation. We are all aware that the out-going PF government was neither fair nor equitable in their treatment of the opposition, but two wrongs do not make a right,” Tembo said. “President-elect Hakainde Hichilema must rise above the pettiness and vengefulness of his predecessor. He must aspire to be a statesman. Only then will he put a smile on the faces of many Zambians.”

He said his party was fully aware that the UPND is the only political party that performed well in the general election, “largely because Zambians saw it as the only viable vehicle that could be used to remove the PF government”.

Tembo said PeP was not saddened by its poor performance in the election, stressing that even though the party lost, they won by contributing to the removal of the PF government through their various activities including the fire tender protests.

“As we open a new chapter in our political journey for the next five years, we shall continue with our objective and sincere approach to opposition politics whereby we praise the government of the day when they do good things and condemn them with alternative solutions when they do wrong things,” he said. “We further wish to make it known to the President-elect that we shall be available for consultation on any national matters because we believe that if he succeeds then Zambia and Zambians would have succeeded too.”

And Tembo said Zambia is a civilised and disciplined nation.

“Indeed, we share in the hope that is held by many Zambians that this change of government will be for the better. That we have replaced a bad government with a better one. That national affairs will be managed in a competent manner,” he said. “That the current endemic corruption will be brought to a screeching halt. That the economy will rebound and that such a rebound will not just be on paper but will be witnessed by reduced levels of poverty and squalor among our people. That leakages of tax and non-tax revenue will be addressed so that all the money to which the State is entitled will end up in the national treasury and not in the individual pockets of newly installed government officials.”

Tembo said PeP was fully aware that having spent more than 20 years in opposition, the UPND leadership had invested huge financial resources into the struggle that has now culminated into their ascendancy to the presidency of the Republic.

He said as a businessman, it would naturally be tempting for President-elect Hichilema to try and recoup the money that he has invested in his political journey over the past few decades, using his newly acquired position.

He urged Hichilema to fight any such temptations.

“The people of Zambia have regretted enough for voting into office wrong leaders and it would be unfair to make them regret again so quickly,” he said. “We are hopeful that the President-elect will deliver on the expectations and aspirations of the Zambian people. That he will put a smile on the poverty-stricken faces of our citizens.”

Tembo said for PeP, it would be failing in its duties if they did not remind Hichilema that the economy of the nation is on the verge of collapse and require immediate intervention.

He said, the starting point to turning around the country’s economic fortunes is by appointing competent people to various decision-making positions in government, government agencies and parastatals.

“In this regard, we are fully aware that there are various people who stood by the President-elect during his political journey and whom the President-elect may want to reward with different positions despite such people not being competent for those positions,” he said. “Our appeal is that the President-elect should desist from any such temptations because the performance of any country’s economy is the sum-total of the quality of decisions made by various appointed individuals. Therefore, it is cardinal that appointments must be based on merit and not patronage.”

Tembo said Hichilema and his team need to get to work immediately because that is what the Zambian people have elected them for.

“He has to hit the ground running. It is an open secret that the President-elect made several promises to the people in terms of what he would do if elected. And it is also beyond debate that some of those promises were grandiose and unattainable,” noted Tembo. “Therefore, our expectation is that as soon as he is sworn into office, President-elect Hichilema will outline to the people which of his promises he intends to fulfill and which ones he intends to shelf. Such a reconciliation is important, otherwise the citizens might conclude that he ascended to the presidency by false pretences.”