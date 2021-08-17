UK urges magnanimity and reconciliation

NOW is the moment for magnanimity and reconciliation, says the UK.

British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley says Zambia had demonstrated the strength of its democratic tradition and can consider itself an example for all nations.

In a statement congratulating President-elect Hakainde Hichilema, High Commissioner Woolley said in any electoral process there are divisions that take time to heal.

“Now is the moment for magnanimity and reconciliation, to respect the rights of all Zambians to live and prosper together in peace. Every Zambian has a role to play in uniting and taking their nation forward in the spirit of late president Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy – ‘One Zambia One Nation’,” he said. “Following the announcement of the results of the 2021 presidential elections in Zambia, I offer my warm congratulations to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for his victory in Zambia’s presidential election. Over the last few days, Zambia has demonstrated the strength of its democratic tradition and can consider itself an example for all nations. Every Zambian, whatever their political persuasion, can take pride in this historic moment.”

High Commissioner Woolley however, noted with sadness that lives “have tragically been lost in these elections”.

“We offer our condolences to the victims’ families and to all those who have been impacted by violence or abuse in recent months,” he said. “I applaud the Zambian people for their commitment, resilience and patience during the election period and all those hard-working staff and volunteers engaged in running such a well-managed and professional electoral process. And I welcome the role of Zambia’s political leaders including President Edgar Lungu as the country once again prepares to deliver a peaceful democratic transition.”

High Commissioner Woolley added that Zambia and the UK have a broad and deep friendship.

“The UK government looks forward to supporting President-elect Hichilema and his government on their priorities and working on our shared goals in areas such as mutual prosperity, global health security and climate change,” said High Commissioner Woolley. “We look forward to partnering Zambia in playing a positive role within the region and on the global stage.”