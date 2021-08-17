Verdict against PF brutal to the skin – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba says those in the UPND should contextually understand the meaning of their resounding victory in last Thursday’s elections.

UPND’s presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema overwhelmingly defeated incumbent President Edgar Lungu of the PF, with 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201.

On a post-election analysis programme on ZNBC TV yesterday, the MMD president underscored that the UPND should understand what their victory means.

He also congratulated President-elect Hichilema for his 15-year resilience in the opposition.

“He has fought so many times to get [to] where he is and finally, through resilience, he is the President-elect of the Republic of Zambia. So, I salute him and the UPND for the hard fought victory and well deserved victory that they have today,” he said. “I truly congratulate the Zambian people; many people underestimate us – they just call us a peaceful nation. They have been trying to express themselves but they could not, and they could have done anything else [like] to be violent or do other things that are not right.”

Mumba added that Zambians have been patient to wait for 10 years until they gave a verdict.

“And when they gave it (verdict), it was brutal. Brutal to the skin! This is a message to all of us politicians…If you notice, president [Kenneth] Kaunda had 27 years under UNIP, MMD had 20 years and Zambians have now reduced it (tenure of office) to 10 years for the PF,” he said. “What does that tell us? This new generation of voters – the youths – their span of concentration and waiting is becoming smaller and smaller. They are an informed group now. These people are on YouTube, WhatsApp [and are] exchanging information and arguing all the time. So, it’s no longer the old political system where you become a powerful government that scares everyone. So, it’s important for our colleagues in the UPND to interpret this victory by listening to why the Zambians have placed them there. They need to move quickly in order for them to stay there (in government) longer than five years.”

Mumba continued, “my friend President-elect Hakainde has been on this side (in the opposition) for a long time and he knows what we hate on this side.”

“Things like where the country looks like it belongs to PF people – contracts going to PF people. Zambians want to be part of the process of governance of their country,” he said.

Mumba said Zambians are the deciders of what happens, in terms of where they want to go.

“Once the Zambians have made a decision, it is expected that all of us that have been contesting this election recognise the fact that we must agree with the Zambian people and support the decision of the Zambian people in order to sustain the peace that we need upon which we can base our development. Without peace development becomes elusive!” he said. “The UPND should always interpret the massive vote. The question is why did people vote in such huge numbers? If UPND fails to understand that, it ends in a disaster. Zambians had come to a place where they wanted a fresh start. Zambians decided that they were going to retire the Patriotic Front. They have their reasons…”

Mumba noted that President Lungu presented a certain type of leadership that eventually was disowned and disliked by Zambians.

“These are issues like corruption, unanswered questions which Zambians were asking,” Mumba said, adding that the UPND was better positioned to form government, ahead of last week’s polls.

He also indicated that the MMD would immediately start doing “radical things” in order to: “revolutionalise the way we appear to the Zambian people.”

“So, we are not disappointed at all, at the loss. We celebrate the choice and the decision of the Zambian people. What is more important is for the UPND to understand what this victory means, because if they fail to understand it they can miss their opportunity,” he warned.

Mumba also said Zambians want to be united by a government that understands that all Zambians were equal before the law.

He looks forward to ZNBC covering all Zambians, unlike the situation under Lungu’s ‘democracy’.

“Let the new President fix the broken society,” he said.

Mumba also said Zambians have already dealt President Lungu a great blow and that to start insulting him later on, “that’s not who we are.”

“If he has done something that needs legal attention, there are processes of the law that are going to be used, not only with him but all the people that worked with him,” said Mumba.