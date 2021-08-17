Winners should seek God to strengthen them in their leadership – Bishop Lungu

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu says the winners of the just ended general elections should celebrate in humility.

During mass at St Anne’s Cathedral Parish, Bishop Lungu said leaders should not enrich themselves.

“The losers should humble themselves and concede defeat and wait for the next chance,” he urged. “For those that have emerged victorious, they should celebrate in humility and should realise that God is the one who chooses and they should seek God to strengthen them in their leadership so that they don’t enrich themselves but uplift the lives of the poor.”

Bishop Lungu urged the new leaders to ensure that corruption was vigorously fought.

“We want corruption to be a thing of the past. We wish the winners all the best and God should also be with the losers in this election,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said he was happy with the high voter turnout in the elections.

“Going by the statistics it is clear that a lot of people voted. I would like to thank you that you did a good thing. It was important for this country to find leaders who can restore the dignity of every person,” he said.

Before the elections, Bishop Lungu urged people to look for leaders who have the courage to speak the truth.

“Remember also to vote for a candidate who should have the following qualities: professionally competent on political, economic social programmes, courage to speak out the truth, concern for social justice, desire to work for the common good instead of self-enrichment, disposition to use power for service, especially service of the poor and underprivileged, openness to dialogue, honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability to the electorate,” he guided.

Bishop Lungu reminded people that voting was a secret and that it was the power of the electorate to influence the direction that the country would take.

“There may be controversial issues relating to how the campaigns were conducted. However, the beauty of voting in a democratic dispensation is that this exercise has a component of secret voting even with those who need other people’s help in the actual voting,” said Bishop, then. “People of various persuasions may have endorsed a particular candidate against another but the actual endorsement which matters most, happens in that sacred place, where only God and a voter are present, the voting booth.”

UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in last Thursday’s polls.

President-elect Hichilema, from 155 out of 156 constituencies, polled 2,810,757 against Lungu’s 1,814,201 votes.

DP’s Harry Kalaba received 24,879, PAC’s Andyford Banda got 19,804, SP’s Dr Fred M’membe polled 16,379, PNUP’s Highvie Hamududu received 10,388, New Heritage Party’s Chishala Kateka polled 8,063, UPPZ’s Charles Chanda got 6,520, ZUSD’s Lazarous Chisela obtained 5,229.

And MMD’s Nevers Mumba polled 4,809, 3RD LM’s Enock Tonga managed 3,088, UNIP’s Trevor Mwamba received 2,992, PeP’s Sean Tembo got 1,798, followed by NAREP’s Stephen Nyirenda with 1,766, EFF’s Kasonde Mwenda with 1,331 and LM’s Dr Richard Silume with 1,283.

Zambia had 7,023,499 registered voters. The ECZ said there were 4,858,193 valid votes cast and rejected were 124,906. Voter turnout stood at 70.95 per cent.