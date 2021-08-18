Bally leads Israel out of Egypt, goodbye Pharaoh!

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Dawn will never be the same. The pharaohs of yesterday, you will see them no more!

On August 12, Zambians rose in unison, in frothy streams of human traffic, with concealed anger, pain and frustration, grapling with weary feet to the ballot box to say, “enough is enough!”

As one Dr Phiri rightfully remarked on social media, enough of “unruly, bossy, awful, appalling, unpleasant, odious, vile, wild, higgledy-piggledy kind of life from the’ all-powerful’ bunch of so-called PF cadres!” What a strong, jaw-dropping, sad and tearful description of a scary regime brutally unleashed unto the good people of mother Zambia by their own son! Dr Phiri went on to write that, “They were above the law, they were the law, they were ‘BOMA!’, goons that terrorised us in the markets, bus stations, and on the roads. We hated them, when and why they were created!”

To say the least, it is difficult to comprehend just how a leader with very humble beginnings, who went through the cycles of hardship in the komboni and grew up with people at the lowest base of the economic and social status ladder, and very much privy of the suffering of mothers and fathers of this land selling vegetables and other commodities to feed their hungry kids, could suddenly draw a giant curtain of separation between them. And, even going further to employ and deploy hundreds of thousands of human beasts to harass, terrorise and ravage the already empty pockets of the very same mothers and fathers who ushered him into power and whom he was employed to serve and protect! What a sad state of affairs! But Dr Phiri went on to quote Alexander Solzhenitsyn who wrote, “Terror builds upon its own traditions, institutions, cadres and habits of mind.” Yes, it’s true, all that came to be seen in the past decade. These uniformed hoodlums became the masters of our lives, calling themselves ‘commanders’! But commanders of what exactly, other than dispensing fear into the minds of innocent people using a presidential decree as their seal of final authority deliberately granted to them by the country’s commander-in-chief. They had the authority to do whatever they wanted. They could beat and kill anyone they wished, confiscate plots and other private properties that didn’t belong to them, even beating uniformed police officers not only in public, but even evading their stations, beating them there, ransacking their premises, even going away with government rifles and machine guns without any jostle, admonishing or rebuff from their boss, the president! So, we had overnight become another Angola, another Congo, Burundi or even South Sudan reincarnate!

But suffice to say, it wasn’t only the issue of cadres the president brought to change the people’s normalcy in their living pattern in which their freedom was infringed thereby taking them back to the ‘Stone Age’ of the 80s when there were vigilantes… or ‘ma-youth’ that triggered this current revolt and rejection of the president, but a string of travesties ranging from colossal corruption practices that had spiraled to galactic proportions never seen before. His incessant nepotistic blubbers against a particular tribal group that rose to an ungovernable height and threatened to tear the country apart and plunge it into a civil blood that would have defied the country’s old motto of One Zambia One Nation all played an unprecedented role in sparking the fire to conflagrate and call for his immediate and permanent expulsion from office. Suddenly, the president was now being viewed as a leader who, instead of uniting the people, chose to divide them, with his senior ministers publicly vowing and swearing during their campaign trails that no leader coming from a ‘Tonga kraal’ would ever be ‘allowed’ to rule this country. It was indeed a sad and painful period in the history of the country’s politics and cultural heritage.

Criminal acts also rocketed to the rafters with huge chunks of donor and borrowed funds meant for various development projects believed to have been diverted to offshore private accounts abroad played a pivotal role in igniting a fire that later conflagrated the trust bestowed upon the president and his team, prompting an urgent desire to permanently expel him and his government from office; not to mention the dwindling economy that saw a sharp rise to basic essentials.

If they said they were embarking on a road construction project that would cost K10 million, the connotation it gave to most was that the actual cost was most likely K2 million with the rest pocketed and shared among the giants, with their boss of course trekking away with the lion’s share. And indeed, the trend of rapidly building these sub-standard roads, bridges, toll-gates and other structures grew to be a disease in the PF circles, an obsession emanating not necessarily from the desire to develop the country, but from the unquenchable thirst to get cuts from the projects. The more they constructed, the more they bulged their personal accounts, a habit that soon turned their leader into one of the richest statesmen on the continent in just a spell of seven years in office. And so, the ‘parte-after-parte’ commenced! With all that cash on a silver plate, it brokered a new level of luxury, of power and command, of unnecessary globe-trotting on a private jet, the kind no other leader ever dreamed of.

And instead of concentrating on issues that mattered to the people who placed him in that seat, his balance of power drifted offtrack, breaking away from its tabulated party manifesto of diligently serving the masses to focusing on personal wealth accumulation, self-aggrandisation and gratification, making his popularity suffer each day that came by. The list of scandals was also swelling: the fire-tenders saga, the Chitalu Chilufya drugs scandal, the 48 houses mystery, the wasting of government funds on cadres under the pretext of the youth empowerment plan, just to mention but a few.

But what Lungu and his friends never realised is that all political power, real or imagined, was borrowed power! And still riding on the reasoning protocols of Dr Phiri that I earlier quoted, I will again borrow a quote he used by Enoch Powell, who wrote that, “All political lives, unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure, because that is the nature of politics and human affairs.”

Dr Phiri went on to write, “Lungu, you could have saved yourself from historical shame by not pursuing the ‘legalised’ 3rd term, you knew it was wrong, we knew it was wrong too, but we did what Aristotle Onasis said, that ‘if you know you are going to be raped anyway, and there is no way out of it, you sit back…’ You thought like Napoleon in 1813 that, ‘France has more need for me than I have need for France.’ But the truth is that the people of Zambia were fed up, they did not want you any longer. The prospect of another five years with you and the cadres at the helm, was scary and revolting. But how could you have known this when you had crushed free speech and all forms of individuality in Zambia? You killed The Post, Prime TV, silenced academic enquiry, threatened community radio stations through the IBA, shut down the internet… Yet, John Stuart Mill said that whatever crushed individuality is despotism, by whatever name it may be called.

‘’But the truth is that the people of Zambia were fed up, they did not want you any longer. The prospect of another five years with you and the cadres at the helm, was scary and revolting. But how could you have known this, when you had crushed free speech and all forms of individuality in Zambia? You killed The Post, Prime TV, silenced academic enquiry, threatened community radio stations through the IBA, shut down the internet…yet John Stuart Mill said that whatever crushed individuality is despotism, by whatever name it may be called. Lungu wanted to cling to power for as long as possible, thus the Bill 10, the threats to the judiciary, even telling market women in Chibombo that ‘even if you voted me out, I will still be there.’ There, where? is that why your trumpeters composed that song, ‘Alebwelelapo’ soli requiem? But the seat was not ordained to you, it’s ours, and we have taken it back, a clear warning to the in-coming not to repeat your mistakes. You should have known that when you unleashed those human beasts called cadres upon us that we would one day rise in a typically peaceful Zambian way to take our share of freedom and boot you out of that seat, we were not servile.”

Yes, we are giving the mantle to someone else now! Bwana Hakainde, we want to believe that you shall be gallant, committed, faithful and diligent in the execution of your mandate, looking at your track record and forensic analysis of your persona. And will not tolerate any form of corruption, injustice, criminality, and plundering of national resources for personal gratification among your team players, we shall be watching with keen interest and an eagle’s eye.

And finally, accept congratulations from all circles on your bravery, resilience, tolerance, forebearance and patience. You have paddled above vicious tides of false accusations, unfair persecutions, rejections and humiliations. You are a rogue warrior that has stood the test of time, its time.

To you Dr Lungu, as you ride into the political sunset, go well sir, and beneath the surface of our hearts, we the people, are aware that not everything was bad. In that respect therefore, we say thank you. We know you feel bad about the turn of events. You are not the only one, neither will you be the last. We did it to KK, we also did it to RB, now we have done it to you, not because we hate you, but because it was time. You will heal, so go home and rest, and enjoy the rest of your life. In Siswati we say, “Hamba kahle munaketu, hamba kahle mbangazhita!” Over to Secretary to Cabinet, Simon Miti, pick it up. May the ceremony begin! AMEN.