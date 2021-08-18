DO PEOPLE’S WILL…power recedes like water, use it wisely – Moyo

NEVER take voters for granted because power recedes like water, Joseph Moyo advises President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement to The Mast, The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder urged Hichilema to use the mandate wisely stressing that “politicians who forget the electorate once they are voted in office are forgetting the oxygen that powers their existence”.

“While addressing his disciples in Luke Chapter 17:32 Jesus said ‘Remember Lot’s wife’ He was reminding the disciples to avoid the mistake that was made by Lot’s wife who when she was rescued from the burning cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and told never to look back, but look forward. However, Lot’s wife decided to forgo the instructions. As a result, she turned into a pillar of salt,” Moyo said. “In the same vein we want to remind the UPND and its alliance partners to remember what led UINP to lose authority. What led MMD to lose authority and what has led PF to lose authority. So please remember never to take voters for granted.”

He said history is very important in that it helps “us to learn what happened”.

Moyo added that history helps one avoid anything bad that happened in the past and helps “us prepare better for the future”.

“The UPND alliance led government must remember and answer to all the promises given to the voters. It must answer by reducing the price of fertiliser, free education, kwacha stability, correct historical injustices, employ the youths who are graduates but roam the streets, lower the cost of corn meal and the empowerment of women among many other promises,” he urged. “They must remember never to be in government for self-enrichment, but the enrichment of the voters. They must remember where power lies. That it lies with voters not politicians.”

Moyo added that, “In John 6:38 Jesus Christ said ‘For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will, but to do the will of He who sent’.”

“Likewise we ask the UPND-Alliance-led government to remember not to do their own will, but the will of them that have sent them. The will of the voters and nothing less. There should be no strategic amnesia,” he said.

Moyo further indicated that like Lot’s wife, the UNIP government, the MMD and the PF all turned into pillars of salt because they forgot the script.

“They didn’t remember who gave the mandate. We urge all those who they might appoint to serve in the UPND-Alliance led government to remember they are powerless without the authority from the people,” said Moyo. “Lastly, we wish to warn and remind the UPND-Alliance led government of this: ‘When the floods come, the fish eat the ants, but when water recedes and dries, the ants eat the fish’. Power recedes like water. Don’t abuse it. Use it wisely. In fact, it’s not power but a mandate. Politicians who forget the electorate once they are voted in office are forgetting the oxygen that powers their existence. Soon or later they die or turn into pillars of salt. We also wish to congratulate Vice-President-elect Mutale Nalumango for winning the elections under the UPND-Alliance ticket as Zambia’s second Vice-President.”