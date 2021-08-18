ECZ conducted a well organised, credible election – CCMG

THE Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says its Parallel Vote Tabulation estimates verify the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s official results for the presidential election.

Chairperson Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said all Zambians should have confidence that the ECZ’s official presidential results were accurate and reflect the ballots they cast at polling stations.

Fr Chikoya said CCMG conducted a parallel vote tabulation (PVT) for the presidential election as part of its comprehensive monitoring of the 2021 general elections.

During a briefing, Fr Chikoya commended ECZ for fulfilling its constitutional duty with honour.

Fr Chikoya said the CCMG PVT verified that ECZ’s official presidential results reflected the ballots cast at polling stations.

He said while there were serious challenges during the pre-election period that raised questions about fairness and credibility of the electoral process, the ECZ conducted a well-organised and credible election day process that largely adhered to official procedures, and both PF and UPND party agents were involved through the voting and counting across all provinces.

“Given that the CCMG’s PVT estimates verify the ECZ’s official results for the presidential election, all Zambians should have confidence the ECZ’s official presidential results are accurate and reflect the ballots they cast at polling stations. We commend the ECZ for meticulously tabulating the presidential results and announcing results in line with its mandate,” he said.

Fr Chikoya said now that the election results had been announced and independently verified, winners, and their supporters, should be magnanimous in victory and to work with all Zambians for the country’s good.

“We have pressing development challenges made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. We call on the winners to govern on behalf of all Zambians and on all Zambians to work together, drawing on our diverse talents, to build a better life for ourselves and our children,” he said. “To those who unsuccessfully contested elections, and their supporters, CCMG notes that our independent non-partisan observation on behalf of all Zambians clearly shows that while the process was not perfect, the official results for the presidential election reflect the ballots cast. We call upon all Zambians to remain calm and to resolve any electoral disputes that may arise peacefully through the appropriate legal procedures.”

Fr Chikoya reminded all Zambians that there would be elections again in five years when they would have another opportunity to determine who governs on their behalf.

He said Zambia had now had seven elections since the re-introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 with incumbents being re-elected as well as opposition candidates winning elections.

“While CCMG is proud of Zambians and our institutions that have delivered an election that reflects the choice of the people, we must strive to improve our electoral and governance processes to address the many shortcomings that threaten the quality of our democracy, governance and future electoral processes. First, Zambians must examine why we continue to experience unacceptable levels of political violence and polarisation and begin to work together on solutions,” he said. “Second, while CCMG commends the ECZ for conducting an election that overall provided Zambians with an opportunity to determine their government, as noted in our preliminary statement, CCMG urges the ECZ to engage with stakeholders in a more constructive and timely manner going forward and to increase its commitment to transparency by sharing key information, such as electoral process procedures and the voters register in an analysable format to allow for independent review.”

Fr Chikoya said the 2021 elections, like those before, were marred by candidates and their supporters raising suspicions over the conduct of the elections and the ECZ.

He said the superficially plausible but false accusations unnecessarily heighten political tensions and unduly undermined public confidence in the nascent electoral institutions as well as the long-term democratic development of the country.

Fr Chikoya said CCMG would issue a comprehensive final report on the 2021 general elections that would include detailed recommendations on how elections and democracy could further be strengthened.

“CCMG is committed to working with the ECZ and all stakeholders to learn from these elections to improve future ones and hopes to capitalise on the strong momentum provided by Zambian citizens in this election to address areas of needed reform. As such, CCMG intends to join with our colleagues in civil society and other stakeholders to host a series of forums in the post-election period to build consensus for reforms that will make our democracy stronger, increase guarantees for personal freedoms and human rights and improve governance for all Zambians,” he said. “CCMG continues to monitor the electoral process, as it is not complete until all electoral related disputes are heard and resolved. We call upon the courts, in the interest of ensuring all grievances are heard, to consider all petitions, regardless of whether they have minor technical mistakes or slightly miss filing deadlines.”

Fr Chikoya further urged the courts to be guided by the law in ruling on any petitions and to make their judgments in a timely manner.

“Finally, CCMG again commends the voters who went to polls, often waiting in long lines, to exercise their right to vote, a commitment that resulted in a record of nearly 5 million votes cast. We note that many voters were young people likely voting for the first time. We also recognize the efforts of our fellow citizens who served as election officials at polling stations and made voting possible. Finally, we thank the more than 1,600 CCMG volunteers who diligently monitored voting and counting on behalf of all Zambia. All of your efforts together served to strengthen our democracy,” said Fr Chikoya.