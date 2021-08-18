Hakoola urges HH to appoint women, youths in his Cabinet

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) urges President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to appoint other interest groups such as women and youths in his Cabinet.

Executive director Mundia Hakoola also welcomed Hichilema’s directive to cadres to stop any form of violence.

“The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) wishes to congratulate the President-elect His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema on his election as the 7th President of Zambia. To us as an Institute his election breaks the bearer of tribal segregation in Zambia and actually sends a message to the world that we are improving our democratic process through this successful election and also reaffirms our record of peace through assurance form the sitting Head of State President Edgar Lungu of peaceful transaction of power,” he said. “The Institute noted violence that took place in some parts of the country which is unfortunate. It also noted selective application of the law during campaigns. However, the Institute is satisfied that the Electoral Commission of Zambia managed to conduct the process in a sober manner which saw the election of the President-elect and other candidates at different levels.”

Hakoola said there was a lot work ahead.

He said firstly unifying the country was a key element to ensure that regional balancing was achieved in the selection of the cabinet.

Hakoola said other interest groups such as women and youths should be considered.

“Our previous government had no youths represented in their cabinet. Our view as an Institute is that youths and women should be represented in decision making for effective policy formulation and implementation and not to bundle them in the security wing,” he said.

Hakoola said going forward, a non-violence approach was expected towards the way the losing PF would be dealt with by the incoming UPND government and the motto of One Zambia One Nation had to be brought to manifestation.

“The Institute will be waiting to hear other policy direction through the inauguration speech on how the UPND government will deal with a number of fundamental issues that affect the Zambian people. The Institute welcomes the direction by the President-elect to direct cadres to stop any form of violence. The issue of cadres made the PF very unpopular as it created parallel governance structures that undermined legal institutions of governance,” said Hakoola. “The Institute wishes the President-elect His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema well and also is glad to mention that the move by President Lungu to assure peaceful transfer of power is good, it makes democracy stronger and grow – making our nation a role model in Africa.”