HH calls for law and order amid victory celebrations

THOSE wishing to take part in illegal acts including the destruction of public and private property must immediately stop or be dealt with by the law, says President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Responding to the recent widespread destruction of property after he was declared winner of the August 12 polls, Hichilema said his administration will not accept trouble makers.

“As we take office, we will not allow crime to be committed under the guise of celebrating an election victory, nor will we accept disruption to our peaceful transition by a small group of trouble makers,” said Hichilema.

He called on outgoing President Edgar Lungu to ensure law and order prevailed in the nation.