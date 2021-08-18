HRC welcomes Hichilema’s commitment to rule of law

THE Human Rights Commission says it looks forward to enhanced promotion and protection of human rights by the incoming government.

HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the commission was particularly encouraged by the unwavering pledge by President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights during his speech after being declared winner.

Mwandenga said the HRC was further encouraged by the commitment to restore order which was followed by a call to those celebrating to refrain from either harming anyone or destroying property as well as to stay away from managing public facilities such as markets and bus stations.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate the President-elect’s message for responsible and peaceful celebration and respect for human rights, including the right to property of everyone. The reported isolated cases of looting, violence or threatening violence against political opponents and extortion in the aftermath of the 12th August 2021 elections must stop,” he said. “The breakdown of law and order and abuse of power by supporters of the ruling party with impunity is one of the major causes of human rights violations. Therefore, it is encouraging that the incoming UPND government has committed itself to ending such lawlessness.”

He said Hichilema’s speech on Monday was inspiring on promoting and protecting human rights, the commitment to uphold the constitutional rights to freedom of association, assembly and movement, which were in serious jeopardy during the recent past for perceived government critics.

Mwandenga said it should be recalled that the wanton suppression of the right to freedom of assembly had in the past resulted in grave human rights violations such as arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and extra-judicial killings.

He said the HRC would continue executing its mandate of providing independent and professional advice to the in-coming government as it was doing to the outgoing government in order to build a sustainable culture of human rights necessary for sustainable political, economic and social development for all.