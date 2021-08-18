Tembo urges HH to act on UPND lawlessness

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says it is very disappointed with the high levels of lawlessness by UPND cadres across the country.

In a statement yesterday, PeP leader Sean Tembo said videos circulating on social media show UPND cadres damaging property of perceived political opponents as well as taking over bus

stations and markets, and looting shopping malls.

“This is totally unacceptable. As Patriots for Economic Progress our considered view is that this is a reflection of total failure of leadership on the part of the now ruling UPND party,” he said. “This should be a source of concern by all well-meaning Zambians.”

Tembo said if President-elect Hakainde Hichilema is failing to properly lead his own political party members, “then how can citizens expect him to properly lead Zambia as a nation”.

“The excuse being given by the President-elect that he is unable to control the ongoing lawlessness and mayhem because he has not yet been sworn into office does not carry water,” he said. “That is because we are talking about the misbehaviour and lawlessness of his own party members here, and one does not need to wield the powers of a Republican president in order to control and discipline their own party members and officials.”

Tembo reminded Hichilema that the lawlessness was not the change that the Zambian people overwhelmingly voted for.

He said safety of self and property is something that the Zambian people cherish so much.

Tembo urged Hichilema to stop paying lip service to the lawlessness of UPND members and act.

“It is something that Zambians must never be deprived of, no matter the excuse. He must act and stop the rot immediately. Otherwise he risks being a one-term President,” said Tembo.