Tribalism has gone with PF – Bwalya

[By Mike Mwansa]

THE United Movement for Kola Bemba Kingdom leadership has called upon President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to unity the country and eliminate tribalism.

Boniface Besa Bwalya, the movement’s leader who expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support rendered to the UPND by the Bemba-speaking people during last week’s elections, has since congratulated Hichilema.

“I would like to congratulate the Zambian people and the Kola Bemba Kingdom Movement, especially people from North-Western, Eastern, Copperbelt, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces because they have shown unity regardless of the tribe. The movement stands for uniting the Zambian people not to bring tribalism,” he told The Mast in an interview.

Bwalya expressed hope that tribalism had gone with the PF, adding that the vice was a catalyst for division.

“It’s good the Patriotic Front have gone with their tribalism. That thing had the potential to divide the country,” Bwalya noted.

He has since called upon Hichilema to unity the nation, cast out caderism, tribal talk, politics of intimidation and to improve the livelihood of people.

“The President-elect should push out the issue of cadreism, tribal talk and intimidating opponents by the ruling parties so that we have sanity in the country. I would like HH to bring us together regardless of our tribes, social statures and our political affiliation,” said Bwalya.