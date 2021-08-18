Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: farewell Patriotic Front, UPND focus on development ‘results’

As I accurately decerned in my article of last week, the President Edgar Lungu PF-led regime finally faced the ‘Mene Mene Tekel Parsin’ fate on 12th August 2021! From an empirical viewpoint, it did not require any prophetic interpretation. It was clearly written on the socio-economic wall that PF and President Lungu will not dodge the Mene Mene Tekel Parsin misfortune. Farewell Patriotic Front!

Congratulations to the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance for emphatically emerging victorious in the 12th August 2021 general elections! You are the people’s choice. Congratulations to the President-Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice-President-Elect Madam Mutale Nalumango for their admirable sweet victory. At the same time, farewell to the President Edgar Lungu-led Patriotic Front (PF). You were resoundingly not the people’s choice! To every citizen of Zambia who took time out to cast their precious vote to give the country a fresh breath of socio-economic agenda, congratulations! Considering the choking and frustrating way Zambia’s economy is deteriorating, one may only agree with me that having a new political regime is far much hopeful and helpful than having continued with the PF regime. But truth be told, the PF regime did their best to improve the welfare of the citizens, however, their best turned out to be people’s worst performance. That is why it became inevitable to replace them with the UPND Alliance.

One historical trend which is worth noting is that Zambians seem clear on what they want when it comes to development pursuits. The UNIP regime ruled Zambia for 27 years (1964-1991). The MMD regime ruled for 20 years (1991-2011). The PF regime has ruled for 10 years (2011-2021). Hypothetically, Zambians seem to be unashamed to be ruled for 5 years by the UPND Alliance regime (2021-2026). However, it seems clear to me that the only factor that remains deterministic of whether or not a regime continues or indeed is rejected is its ability and evidence of delivering ‘development results’ that suitably resonate with the majority of citizens. As we bid farewell to the PF regime, it is important to remember that the party failed to inspire people-development. Instead of implementing the ‘more money in your pockets’ promise, the PF removed money from people’s pockets; instead of ‘reducing taxes’, the PF over-burdened people with lots of taxes; and instead of ‘creating more decent jobs’, the PF regime condemned many citizens particularly youths and women to joblessness. Further, the farmers were promised to have access to affordable agro inputs and responsive extension support systems, the PF regime destroyed the agriculture sector. General infrastructure development is one aspect the PF regime shall relatively be remembered for, but the programme was marred with massive corruption and poor-quality outputs. When you check through the National Development Plans (NDPs) implemented under the PF regime (i.e. the R-SNDP 2013-2016 & 7NDP 2017-2021), you see good programmes therein, but all the performance reviews and evaluations done on these NDPs demonstrate a total failure of achievement. The PF-led government was poor at resource mobilisation, allocation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. A total breakdown of the governance system characterised the PF regime.

The above reasons and many others have led Zambians to both reject and eject the PF regime from state power on 12th August 2021. For the UPND, I have a lot of hope that they stand a rare and great opportunity to avoid the path upon which the PF traversed; the path of deceit and lamentable failure. Today, I think that the UPND is practically opening a new page of serving the people of Zambia right. The UPND has been resilient as a formidable opposition political party for 23 years since its founder Anderson ‘Mwana Mubotu’ Kambela Mazoka founded it in 1998. I cannot think of any other political party in Zambia other than the ANC in South Africa that held their vision intact for as long as 23 years. Arising from that, the UPND has the people’s mandate as encapsulated in the poll results (UPND- 2,810,757 votes; PF- 1,813,591votes). But, I want to strongly indicate to the President-elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, that the people of Zambia are clear in what they want from his leadership.

Development results are the only aspirations the citizens of Zambia are looking for from now up until 2026 when we hold another election. People want ‘sustainable development results’, goods and services that will improve living standards of the majority poor. His Excellency President HH must know from the beginning that ‘development results’ are the only factors which will attract Zambians to his government and leadership. Zambians are not going to be interested in the President’s past successes in business, education status, resilience as a politician, his faith or family stability and indeed any of his personal achievements in the past. Equally, his entire leadership team must also know this for a fact – only people development with transformative results is what will attract the people of Zambia to the UPND.

Given the above, Zambians appreciate that the UPND has an attractive development message as contained in their party manifesto. However, there is need for the UPND to take good time to create a national plan, in this case the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP), a successor NDP to the 7NDP (2017-2021) which accurately reflects the content of the party manifesto. Thus, the UPND-led 8NDP (2022-2026) must not leave anything hanging regarding the aspirations of the people. It will be important to produce a transformative blueprint 8NDP which will work as a solid foundation not only for the UPND regime, but for Zambia’s resilient economic recovery. We know the PF left a skeleton of an economy with lots of need to reform the entire public service delivery system. But the UPND government has no excuse. Hence, to have a safe take-off, the Party Manifesto must be translated into a feasible 8NDP and seek to ensure that every government agency as well as non-state actors such as civil society, cooperating partners, etc were critical players in the national development agenda. In addition, the UPND should invest in a stronger results-based management (RBM) approach. The culture of results will need to be inculcated in every government arm – the executive, legislation and the judiciary. This will entail building and sustaining a functional government-wide monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system. Through a robust Government-Wide M&E system, the UPND regime will always have evidence-based information for policy- and day-to-day decision-making processes.

Finally, I wish to once again implore the new UPND Alliance Government not to wait for anything but to hit the ground running with delivering quality ‘development results’ for the people of Zambia. The PF is gone, courtesy of people’s will – and so the UPND has the people’s complete blessing and immense trust to harness national resources (human, financial, material, time, etc.) for inclusive national development. Like me, many Zambians are happy to have a fresh start with the HH-led UPND regime but we are not compromising on our expectations of good quality ‘development results’. Aluta continua (struggle continues) with renewed hope and help from the UPND-led Government as we bid permanent farewell to the Edgar Lungu-led PF regime.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm